A new show introducing children to string music through storytelling animation is taking place at the Manoel Theatre this weekend.

Strings, Song and Stories forms part of the Manoel Theatre’s Toi Toi Learning and Participation Programme Baby Series and is mainly aimed at children up to four years of age.

“Our youngest audience is by far the most precious to our programme,” Kate Fenech Field, the programme’s manager, says.

“Between the ages of zero to five years, a child’s brain develops faster than at any other time in their life. Stimulation for this brain development creates millions of connections such as the relationship between the things they hear, see, touch, smell and taste,” she notes.

“Theatre is a playground for the senses and it is through careful age-specific work that we nurture and ignite a love of curiousness for the arts and all the many strands of learning which come from them.”

