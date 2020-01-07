The School of Performing Arts at the University of Malta is hosting a research seminar titled The Memory of Theatre, Theatre as Memory on Thursday.

The seminar will be conducted by Attila Szabó from the Hungarian Theatre Museum and Institute, Budapest. He will discuss some of the current problems faced by museology based on the experience of the Hungarian Theatre Museum and Institute in Budapest and on recent research and documentation projects on theatre history from Hungary and the Central European region.

The speaker will present some digital collection development practices with regard to historical data, together with some examples of how this corpus can be used for theatre research and documentation.

The seminar is being held on Thursday from 11am to 1pm at VC 102 (IT Building), University of Malta, Msida campus. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/585550522014515/.