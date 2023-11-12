House of Tours, in collaboration with the Mosta Rotunda Foundation, will be taking tour-goers on an extraordinary journey through time, a step back to the year 1942, when a World War II bomb pierced the Mosta Rotunda’s iconic dome, but, rather than detonate, slid across the floor sparing the lives of around 300 people. At the time, the town of Mosta was bursting at the seams with people seeking refuge from Harbour regions and other neighbouring towns.

Designed to take tour-goers back to the heart of Malta during World War II, Diary of War: The Miracle of Mosta is a site-specific experience like no other.

A feast for the senses, the multidisciplinary tour seamlessly blends theatre, with history and live music offering an immersive experience that goes beyond the narration of facts.

Led by accredited tour guide and theatre practitioner Jeremy Grech, audiences will have the opportunity to explore the underground shelters found beneath the grounds of the Mosta Dome as they learn more about the events that led to the bombing of the church. Haunting melodies and cinematic sounds underscore Grech’s performance as the theatrical tour moves from point to point till the climax is reached on church grounds.

Diary of War: The Mosta Rotunda will be taking place on November 18 at 8pm and on November 19 at 3pm. Due to the limited availability, advance booking is recommended. Spots for the tour may be booked by sending an email to hello@houseoftours.eu.