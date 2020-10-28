Two youths were granted bail after admitting to stealing from a caravan parked at Mellieħa last month.

Leon Lee Zammit, 21 and his friend, a 17-year-old teenager, whose name is banned from publication on account of him being a minor, were tracked down as the suspects behind the theft which took place on September 28.

The owners of a caravan, parked at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa, reported that a television set, along with other items, had gone missing. A third party had apparently spotted the suspects drive away in a Peugeot 106.

Forensic experts, working on evidence lifted from the scene of the crime, had focused on fingerprints which allegedly matched those of the suspects.

Investigators tracked down the duo who were arrested and arraigned on Wednesday, charged with aggravated theft and willful damage to third party property.

Zammit was separately charged with breaching the terms of a suspended sentence and a probation order, as well as being a relapser.

The minor was charged with driving without a licence and insurance cover, as well as breaching a probation order.

Both admitted to the charges, confirming their admission even after having been given sufficient time by the court to reconsider their plea.

Their lawyers requested the court to order a pre-sentencing report.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, upheld that request, as well as a request for bail pending judgment.

Both accused were each granted bail against a deposit of €300, a personal guarantee of €5,000 and an order to sign the bail book twice a week. The court also imposed a curfew.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia prosecuted. Lawyer Rachel Tua assisted Zammit. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted the 17-year-old.