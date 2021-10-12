A young man, identified as the suspect who stole tobacco grinders from a Valletta store, was granted bail after denying the allegations on Monday.

Nico Spalding, a 23-year-old living in Gozo, had allegedly been caught on CCTV stealing from the gift shop in Republic Street, Valletta on September 21 and the following day.

The suspect was identified from the footage and was tracked down, prosecuting Inspector Daryl Borg said.

It also resulted that, for a month or so, the man had failed to sign the bail book in relation to ongoing proceedings relating to a previous offence.

On his birthday, the man was charged with simple theft, breaching bail conditions granted in August as well as committing the alleged offence during the operative term of a probation order given in January.

The accused pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, upheld the request against a personal guarantee of €5,000 and daily signing of the bail book.

Lawyer Alfred Abela was defence counsel.