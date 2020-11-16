New crime figures show how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the behaviour of criminals in Malta, leading to a dramatic drop in thefts and assaults but a rise in crimes committed from the confines of the home.

Reports of crimes between March and June across categories that include theft, damage and bodily harm dropped by 25 per cent compared with the same period the previous year, according to data.

With the airport shut and most people staying at home, there were 3,850 reports of such crime compared with 5,140 cases in the same three months of 2019.

But while fewer people outdoors equated to less crime, there was an increase in reports of crimes that are not committed in public, such as domestic violence and cybercrime.

19 per cent rise in domestic violence

There were 490 reports of domestic violence in the first three months after COVID-19 reached Malta, an increase of 19 per cent, while computer misuse reports increased from 73 to 85.

Criminologist Saviour Formosa, from the University of Malta’s Criminology Department, who compiled the figures, said offenders had fewer opportunities for “their predatory activities”.

“As offenders were restricted from movement and subsequently deprived of targets, crimes and victims were in turn reduced,” he said.

“However, as the social open-air interactive element was not possible in times when citizens remained at home, offences took a private turn as victims were now held within their own domains in cases such as domestic violence, while other offenders partook to online offences that have seen a slight increase.”

In March, health authorities introduced restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, which included closing non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, schools and the airport. People went into voluntary lockdown with many working from home.

As the number of cases dropped, the measures were eventually lifted at the end of June and the airport was reopened until the numbers then went up again. The crime patterns in the March-June period reflect COVID-19 developments.

Theft from occupied residences dropped by 51 per cent

While the total theft reports dropped from 2,118 last year to 1,385 this year, there was a marked difference in the type of theft. Theft from occupied residences declined by 51 per cent from 238 in 2019, to 117.

However, theft from vacant properties and exterior areas increased by 10 per cent with theft from vacant property increasing from 28 to 38 reported cases and theft from exterior areas from 26 to 38, Formosa said.

“This is related to the COVID-19 dynamics where most residences were occupied on a 24-hour basis, while others went about their pre-COVID routine due to the exigencies of their work,” he said.

He attributed the overall decline in crime to community policing, fewer potential victims such as tourists, fewer opportunities in retail areas such as less crowding in supermarkets, and less recreational activity.

Formosa said that authorities were also more effective in acquiring reported offences related to money laundering and computer misuse.