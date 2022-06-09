The University of Malta has turned to therapy dogs to help soothe students stressed out by examinations.

Anxious students were able to spend time with the specially trained animals during a session on Wednesday.

It is the first time that the therapy has been used on campus and the pets will return again next week for another session.

In an initiative by the university’s Faculty of Social Wellbeing in collaboration with the University Students’ Council and the Service Dogs Malta Foundation, service dogs were offered to students studying in the KSU-PwC common room.

Andrew Azzopardi with Nando the therapy dog. Photo: University of Malta

Faculty Dean Andrew Azzopardi, who was photographed with therapy dog Nando, said the idea was to "take away some of the end-of-term stress of our students".

The initiative is being repeated on June 16.

It is not known how many students benefitted from the initiative or how many dogs were used on Wednesday but the initiative was welcomed when Azzopardi shared the news on Facebook.

"Those furry friends are forever salvation to comfort us through the worst," wrote one person, while another suggested it should be kept going because "there are many at Uni who need support.2

Therapy dogs have been used by universities to help relieve students of their stress all over the world.

Therapy dogs on campus. Photo: University of Malta/ Facebook

The dogs were popular with the students. Photo: University of Malta/ Facebook

It wasn't all work for the dogs. Photo: University of Malta/Facebook