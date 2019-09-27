In private industry, the almighty CEO has a raison d’être for being in such a position. In most cases, the CEO of the most renowned and prestigious companies of modern times are majority shareholders in those companies. An outstanding example is Jeffrey Preston Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, which he started in 1994. He is considered to be the richest man in the world.

In Amazon, he holds millions of shares – indeed, the majority of them – and, consequently, he is the unassailable CEO of Amazon. Yet, his salary from the job is around $80,000 annually!

There is a Maltese doctor educated in Malta acting as the CEO of the famous Mayo Clinic, and he certainly does not have a system of checks and balances in place. This is the mark of good management. There were well-known CEOs who were made to resign or were fired because of conflicts with the board.

Taiwanese computer maker Acer’s CEO Gianfranco Lanci resigned in April 2011 following differences with the company’s board. Lanci, who had been CEO of Acer since 2008, is said to have disagreed with the company’s board over Acer’s strategy. “On the company’s future development, Lanci held different views from a majority of the board members and could not reach a consensus following several months of dialogue,” said an official statement from Acer. Almost after a decade at HTC, Peter Chou was suddenly ousted from his post as CEO in March 2015. Chou was removed after the company’s smartphones failed to strike a chord with the buyers as well as getting some disappointing reviews.

But perhaps the most famous case is that of the late Steve Jobs. Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs was fired from the very company he had founded. The legendary late Apple CEO started the company in 1976 when he was just 21. He was publicly ousted some nine years later after a power struggle with then CEO John Sculley, whom Jobs hired from Pepsi. The Apple board sided with Sculley and removed Jobs. “I was out – and very publicly out,” Jobs had said about his removal.

The whole list of cases from private industry is innumerable. CEOs have to retain the favour and support of the board, and the board is not subject to the overriding whims of the CEO. When it comes to CEOs of public authorities, I do believe that the scenario is absolutely different and does not tally, except in name, with the business model.

What power does a board of directors have on such a CEO? Who decides strategy and objectives? Who votes on budgets? Finally, who exercises democratic control?

The democratic control over a CEO in the private sector is a guarantee to all those who invested their money in the business. Although the concept of a CEO is intended to ensure more efficiency as no one is endowed with divine inspiration, there must be at least three other pairs of eyes to keep the CEO’s vision attuned to what is happening.

It seems that this is an accepted practice in business, but in public authorities, especially from the general perception of their day-today administration, the board of directors is rendered spineless and denuded of all controls. And, let’s face it, there is never an annual general meeting to assess performance and results.

The shareholders and stakeholders are in the anonymous public, which is called to vote in general elections, but remains removed from the actual workings of such authorities.

The last thorny question concerns the constant dialogue needed for decisions to be taken.

Unfortunately, the word ‘consultation’ has assumed the meaning of ‘agreement’, which should not be the case.

I have mentioned the story of Lanci, the ex-CEO of Acer, who could not agree with his board.

A CEO in the private sector must convince others of his plans and beliefs. In the public sector, he may have believed he could simply dictate his views instead.

There are studies that compare the effectiveness of CEOs in private and public sectors. One such study is ‘The Impact of CEOs in the Public Sector’ by Katharina Janke, Carol Propper and Raffaella Sadun, who is a professor of business studies at Harvard University. The three do not seem impressed by their findings from research carried out in the UK where they conducted research on the English NHS.

The conclusion seems to boil down to that expression: ‘what’s in a name?’

Joseph Brincat is a lawyer and former politician.