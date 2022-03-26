When Kawsar Amin Howlader woke up on Monday morning his mobile phone was inundated with messages from strangers offering their property for him to rent or buy.

The messages came after the Bangladeshi businessman, who has been living here for 15 years, described how he considered leaving the country after being repeatedly turned away by prospective landlords because he is “a Muslim man and a third-country national”.

Less than 24 hours after Times of Malta published his story, Amin Howlader settled on an agreement for an apartment.

“Someone contacted me after the article was published, I met her, viewed the place and liked it. We settled on an agreement on Monday evening,” he said.

Amin Howlader, who is eligible for Maltese citizenship next year and also speaks fluent Maltese, was looking for an apartment to rent with his wife who is moving to Malta soon.

He is the owner of the popular St Julian’s Indian restaurant Suruchi and also runs an association for the Bangladeshi community and describes himself as Maltese ‘by heart’.

On Monday, over 40 people reached out to him with offers of their properties.

“My mobile has not stopped; people keep messaging me and calling me, so much so that my battery charge keeps dying,” he told Times of Malta.

“I’m so happy. All these messages show that there are still many good people with humanity, care, love and respect for one another.”

'We are all people at the end of the day'

His story inspired numerous readers, one in particular who wanted to speak to him about offering their family’s townhouse for rent.

“His story truly touched us and I and other family members wish to help him as a sign of solidarity,” the man, who wished to remain anonymous, told Times of Malta.

“It’s quite disheartening to see someone being discriminated against and not being given the chance to rent or find property simply because of their religion. Everyone is the same, we are all people at the end of the day.”

This week the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) issued a statement stating that discrimination in access to housing is both illegal and socially harmful.

“Those who experience racism and religious-based discrimination in the access to housing are encouraged to report their case to the NCPE so that it can be investigated,” it said.