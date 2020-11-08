Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday made a plea for public faith in politics, saying there are honest people who want to serve the country, but lashed out at “hypocrites" within the Opposition.

In a brief pre-recorded telephone interview broadcast by the Labour Party, Abela said that over the past few months he had sent out a clear message to the country that he believes in good governance.

He was alluding to a number of resignations and appointments made in the aftermath of the political crisis that saw his predecessor Joseph Muscat eventually step down from office.

Abela said he was certain that there are politicians that are of good moral standing and genuinely wanted to work for the best of the country. However, he hit out at a handful of Opposition MPs, describing them as hypocrites.

He singled out Jason Azzopardi, the firebrand justice shadow minister who is also one of the lawyers representing the family of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, for criticism.

Abela said that while some politicians “play the virgin”, they had skeletons of their own stuffed away in the closet.

The prime minister made a veiled reference to media reports that Azzopardi was the subject of an inquiry into past deals at the Lands Authority - for which he had once been politically responsible during the Gonzi administration.

“While they talk about what is right today, we remember how they acted when they were in power,” Abela said.

He also said that new Opposition leader Bernard Grech was being led from the nose by a small group of his MPs, and that his leadership was “not genuine”.

Abela lashes out at NGO for backing migrants

Meanwhile, Abela also hit out at civil society activists who are backing a group of 50 migrants who recently initiated court action against the Maltese authorities.

The applicants have filed constitutional proceedings against the Maltese authorities, calling for an effective remedy for the alleged breach of rights they suffered in an alleged pushback to Libya last April.

Rule of law lobby group Repubblika is supporting the migrants and paying for the law suit.

Without referring to the group by name, Abela said there were some who were working to ensure more migrants came to Malta.

The government, he said, had taken a stand that Malta is full up, but “some people” seemed to want the authorities to spend their time in court, rather than fighting for the best interests of the Maltese people.

Earlier in the brief interview, Abela weighed in on the European Commission’s economic forecast for Malta, which predicts significant growth.

Abela said the Labour Party had shown that it can lead a government in good times, but also through a storm.