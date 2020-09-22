In just a few days, one of the world’s most exciting lottery events will take place. The EuroMillions Superdraw, the biggest draw in all of Europe, will happen on Friday, September 25. The Superdraw offers players a chance to win a guaranteed, massive, nine-figure jackpot worth €130,000,000, the largest starting lottery jackpot ever offered.

Adrian Cooremans, spokesman of theLotter, the leading online ticket purchasing service in the world, explained: “There could be a big winner in Friday’s draw but there’s a chance that no one will win the jackpot! If that happens, the Superdraw top prize will automatically rollover and keep on growing until it reaches a maximum prize amount of €200 million. As there’s no way of knowing in advance when the jackpot will fall, lottery fans everywhere are making sure they’re entered in Friday’s draw. After all, there’s no chance of winning the jackpot if you don’t play the game.”

Cooremans continued: “EuroMillions Superdraw tickets can be purchased in nine different countries in Europe, but the good news is that residents of Malta shouldn’t feel left out. EuroMillions Superdraw tickets can be purchased online at theLotter.com."

To play the EuroMillions Superdraw from Malta, open an account at theLotter.com and choose to play the EuroMillions Superdraw.

Similar to playing EuroMillions, you are called upon to select five main numbers in a one to 50 guess range, as well as two additional numbers, called Lucky Stars, in a one to 12 guess range.

When you purchase tickets for the EuroMillions Superdraw online, safely and securely, with theLotter, you’ll be playing to win an incredible prize of €130,000,000. If your five main numbers and two Lucky Stars match the numbers selected in the EuroMillions draw, you win the EuroMillions Superdraw jackpot.

TheLotter scans and uploads a copy of your entry to your account before draw time and keeps the paper ticket in a safe for you to collect in case it is a winner. If you are lucky enough to win, you will be notified via SMS or email with the good news, thanks to theLotter’s automated results checking system. And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, with no commissions taken!

The Superdraw will take place on Friday, September 25 and ticket sales are already going strong at theLotter.com. Players from across the globe are guaranteeing their participation in the draw and the world-renowned lottery is now open to Maltese players as well. History could be made this Friday. Someone from Malta could win the EuroMillions Superdraw’s €130,000,000 jackpot!

For more information how to play the exciting EuroMillions Superdraw this Friday, online from Malta, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly.

Disclaimer: Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/.