Have you ever been in a crowd but felt lonely and isolated? Sometimes one can feel this way especially during the festive season where everyone is expected to feel merry and jolly but instead one feels detached and withdrawn. Constantly feeling this way is loneliness, which can be an overwhelming feeling. This should not be ignored and must be tackled to avoid other problems.

Having said this, everyone can feel lonely at some point in their life and this does not mean one is experiencing loneliness either. There are instances when one is alone, feels alone or looks forward to some ‘alone time’ as it can be a time where one connects with their inner self. This is totally acceptable as long as the person feels comfortable with it.

So how can you notice a person is experiencing loneliness? It is when a person feels isolated all the time even when surrounded by others or when a person feels unseen and unheard despite trying to make contact. Other instances could be when a person is finding it very difficult to connect with others or might be in a situation where the person does not have any close friends, with the result of not having anyone to lean on to when needed.

Every individual feels the need to fit in society and feel loved or cared for. Without this it may lead to loneliness. Therefore, if loneliness if not tackled, this can lead to emotional and physical problems.

According to Baarck, D’Hombres & Tintori, (2021) who compared loneliness in Europe before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, they noted that before the outbreak this was a common issue especially in elderly persons (65+ years). However, since the outbreak of the pandemic, the younger generation (18-25 years) were feeling lonelier than ever compared to before the pandemic. This shows the impact of the virus and its repercussions will be felt across society well after this is over.

People have had to quickly adapt to a new way of living. This has meant working in isolation and using online communication. Lockdowns, quarantines and restrictions have imposed social distancing while human contact has reduced drastically. The whole situation has brought on more stress and anxiety across the community. People are feeling socially isolated and lonely more than ever. This illustrates how alarming the situation is and how much this has damaged society.

We all need to experience the feeling of belonging. Human beings are designed to interact with the outside world and share their life with others. This reminds me about something I read a while ago where Becker (2021) described life as being lived under the shadow of death as no one escapes life alive. It can sound as something scary and negative but when reflecting on its meaning, it can be seen as positive.

The take home message I feel is that each day is precious and we never know when is our last. It is important to live life to the full. Luckily, there is hope and anyone who is battling with loneliness can come out of this state.

Recognising and acknowledging the feelings of loneliness is the first step. Once this is accepted, seeking professional help will be a step in the right direction. Talking about this and finding ways how to start combatting such a state of mind will make a difference. Along with professional help, finding time to do regular exercise is essential. Any type of exercise will help as it gives you energy and a better outlook towards life. Other things like starting a new hobby or doing voluntary work with a local NGO will help bring you in contact with like-minded people. Sometimes just opening up to someone can help alleviate the burden of loneliness too.

We should not live alone unless we opt to. We are in a society where we are connected more than ever with different means to stay in touch but sometimes the digital world can detach us from the real world. Our helpline 1772 is a service provided by Agenzija Appoġġ within the Foundation for Social Welfare Services and is available 24/7. On the other end of the line, you will always find individuals who are ready to listen and help you deal with loneliness. So this Christmas, make yourself a priority and if you are feeling lonely don’t hesitate to call 1772.

Melissa Fenech, senior social worker at Appoġġ within the FSWS.