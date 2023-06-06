Speaker Anġlu Farrugia has reiterated his call for a parliamentary procedure providing people with a means of redress when members of parliament abuse their parliamentary privilege.

In his Sette Giugno address on Tuesday, Farrugia said through the current system, individuals in such situations have no recourse, even if they suffer adverse consequences as a result of statements made about them in the parliamentary chamber or the committees.

“It is essential to acknowledge that these consequences may adversely affect their interests in ongoing court proceedings in which they are involved. I believe the time has come for us to explore models from various countries, especially those within the Commonwealth, and adopt the most suitable approach for our parliament,” he said.

Farrugia's speech was read by deputy speaker David Agius in St George's Square, Valletta, during the traditional commemoration of the June 7, 1919 bread riots, during which three people had died. A fourth succumbed to his injuries some days later.

Farrugia also proposed investigating the possibility of granting privileged status to evidence given before these house committees, thereby preventing their use in a court of law or before any other judicial authority.

“I fully understand that the implementation of such a proposal would require political commitment, an in-depth discussion on its legal implications and most probably amendments to Maltese legislation.”

The Speaker also reiterated his call for full-time MPs. Elected candidates, he said, should be allowed to choose whether they wish to be full or part-time MPs.

He noted that, in the past year, during 117 plenary sittings, 34 Acts of Parliament were enacted while 52 bills and 101 motions were presented. Additionally, some 1,600 documents were laid on the Table of the House and more than 134 committee meetings were convened.