Three artists are organising a virtual music and arts festival following the cancellation of countless shows and events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Lockdown Festival will stream live on Facebook from Friday at 8pm until Sunday and features local and international musicians and artists performing from their living room.

Dancer Zoe Camilleri, who is organising the festival with Vegard Flatoey and Keit Bonnici, said they wanted to "keep music and arts alive" and support artists in a difficult time.

“Life for an artist these last few days has been flipped on its head," she said."Gigs are cancelled, shows are postponed indefinitely and self employed artists are now faced with uncertainty."

Artists Vegard Flatoey (left), Zoe Camilleri and Keit Bonnici are organising the Lockdown Festival to keep music and arts alive.

The three artists wanted to create a festival that has the feel of a live music festival. So artists will be streaming live music from their homes. They also launched a Lockdown Festival crowdfunding page to raise funds to be distributed equally amongst freelance artists participating in the project.

It will also serve as the launching pad for the Lockdown Festival facebook page that will continue to be a virtual cultural space for artists and musicians over the next weeks or months

Lockdown Festival Line-up

Day 1 - Friday 20th:

8-11pm: Maltese folk artist, Sam Christie / Plakard Project / No_4mat, an American house DJ with millions of views on his youtube account

Day 2 - Saturday 21st:

4-5pm: Poets: Gabrielle/ Christopher Brown

5-7pm: Dance artists: Florinda Camilleri with an excerpt from solo piece Minn Taht l-Ilsien/ Moveo Dance Company/ Abel Hernandez

8-11pm: Acoustic solo musician Dave Jr / Indie- pop band Oxygyn/ Nicole Parnis/ Grip Tight (UK)

Day 3 - Sunday 22nd:

11am-1pm: Morning session DJ set by Houseplants (UK)

4-5pm: Classical musicians Veronique Vella and Giselle Degiorgio

8-11pm: Power sister duo The New Victorians/ Claire Tonna/ a set by Niels Plotard