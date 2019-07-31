Rainbow Families Network Initiative

Families and members who attend this networking event will be given the opportunity to share their experiences and be given an update about the various initiatives that have been carried out during the past year and plans for the months to come.

Tomorrow from 11am onwards at TATS for Pride Fundraiser (Modern Tribe Tattoo Studio) 1, Triq Ċensu Busuttil, Birkirkara. Organised by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society and MGRM. To attend, send an e-mail to mfws.ope@gov.mt.

Get a tattoo for Pride Fundraiser

Modern Tribe Tattoo Studio is presenting “Tattoos for Pride” in aid of MGRM. A selection of flash sheets will be available for people to choose from during their walk-in- day. Prices will vary according to the design chosen.

Tomorrow from 11am onwards

Drachma’s Pride 2019: From Riots to Rainbows

It has been 50 years from the Stonewall Riots that were a pivotal landmark in the long struggle for LGBTI+ persons’ rights and dignity. For months before the Stonewall Rights, individual Catholic LGBT persons began what today is one of America’s largest Catholic faith LGBTI+ movement: Dignity USA. Entrance is free.

Tomorrow at Ċentru LEAP, Vittoriosa, between 7.30 and 8.30pm

Celebrate cabaret

Some of the finest entertainers are coming together to perform in a special cabaret show.

There will be performances by Chiara, Ira Losco, Thomas Camilleri, The Clintess (Clinton Paul), Raphael Edward, Michela Galea and drag artist Trihanna Wilde. And what is a cabaret without a bit of Burlesque and a stand-up comedian? Undine La Verve and Chucky Bartolo are expected to grace the stage with their fabulous acts.

The International drag performer La Voix is flying from the UK for a special set. She was part of Britain’s Got Talent semi-final and tours all around the world.

Tomorrow at Orpheum Theatre, Gżira, at 8.30pm. Tickets may be obtained at https://shop.eventix.io/a47c1550-a70d-11e9-b62f-89ce53917e3c/tickets? fbclid=IwAR0rTTVrRCQ0wov_UXOtwcwjIvOr9UJTJqrVQFGn6MFEvY3Qy5KFNwRktfw