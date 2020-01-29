The commission on gender-based violence and domestic violence is aware that good legislation against domestic violence that came into force in 2018, has to go hand in hand with the implementation of policy and strengthening of services.

Moreover, the need to address gender equality and a patriarchal society are key elements in bringing about a culture change. It is for this reason that the Commission, together with other related entities, monitor school curricula and are at the moment working on plans to increase domestic violence awareness especially from a preventative point of view.

When it comes to dealing with victims of domestic abuse, while acknowledging the fact that victims refrain from reporting the abuse and seeking professional help, current structures need to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable for this crime.

It is important to acknowledge that when victims report domestic violence incidents, these should not be blamed but rather supported to seek further professional help.

Society does not appreciate enough the struggles behind a victim’s decision to leave an abusive relationship. On the contrary, victim-blaming comments from society in general do not help our cause.

The commission is vigilant of court sentences regarding domestic violence. Last year, the commission lauded certain court sentences that sent the right message of zero tolerance to domestic violence, but it has also berated other sentences that have had the opposite outcome i.e. where, according to it, the punishment did not befit the crime.

We are committed to go the whole length with the support of society in general

The commission on gender-based violence and domestic violence cannot stress enough the importance of a victim’s case being pursued irrespective of the victim’s decision to forgive the alleged perpetrator. External pressures on the victim, among them the belief that the person will change, threats from the alleged perpetrator and sometimes family members make it very hard for the victim to move forward.

As a coordinating body the commission is tasked with monitoring and evaluating the national action plan (2018-2020).

This is done by bringing together government stakeholders working in the field to discuss policy measures and challenges faced in service provision.

In 2019, the Commission brought together government stakeholders and NGOs to strengthen collaboration and networking, as well as address areas of concern on gender-based violence and domestic violence. It has also mediated a meeting between the Housing Authority and NGOs to address current challenges in alternative accommodation.

The government continues to emphasise the importance of a multi-agency approach and has consistently increased the commission’s budget to ensure that prevention and protection are prioritised. The budget for 2020 has been increased by more than 70 per cent.

Training for professionals will continue to be at the forefront of our work. This will equip professionals to better address those seeking professional help.

The commission is aware that these services have to be ongoing; that is why, in 12 months, it has delivered two training sessions to lawyers, family doctors, managers in human resources and teachers, and continues to offer more training to those who seek it. A few weeks ago, substantial training was given to a group of police sergeants.

Does the commission believe this is enough? Definitely not.

It will continue to liaise with government stakeholders and NGOs to ensure that victims are protected and receive collaborative services.

This year, the commission brought hairdressers and beauticians on board in the fight against domestic violence. It is a known fact that hairdressing and beauty parlours are considered safe spaces where victims, sometimes, share experiences of domestic abuse. The professionals working in these salons can guide victims to available services.

We have a long road ahead of us but we are committed to go the whole distance with the support of society in general. 2020 will be another year of implementation to support victims and survivors to move away from a life of abuse to one of good health and well-being.

Simone Azzopardi is Commissioner for the Commission on Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence.