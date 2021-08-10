People’s attention has focused on the incident in Gozo which many believe is race-based. If the facts as reported are true, this incident is to be condemned without reservations and is certainly not a reflection of what we are as a Maltese and Gozitan nation.

This is part of a broader debate which we need to have to offer a wide perspective of the efforts required to stamp out the scourge of racism. Existing legislation will continue to be enforced without fear or favour, however, that is not enough and there is more that we all need to do.

I know for a fact that diversity in contemporary Malta is intrinsic in our families and homes. Maltese citizens today come in all colours, beliefs, sexual orientations and so many other beautiful and unique characteristics. Children in our schools teach us adults how to embrace diversity in the most perfect of manners.

Today, we are interconnected. We can and we should, for instance, discuss irregular immigration strongly and openly because the debate on irregular immigration is a debate about our country.

On the other hand, promoting racist talk and behaviour, or both, is a line that must not be crossed because it is wrong, it is illegal and it gets us nowhere. Being racist has less to do with immigration, irregular or otherwise, and more with intolerance and baseless hatred.

A true Maltese patriot is anti-racist. Racism is unpatriotic. It is time to take the patriotism narrative back from those who have hijacked it with populist rhetoric. True love of country is not built on the hatred of others.

I am firmly convinced that, as a small nation, one of our biggest strengths is who we are, who we are becoming and to love our country in the role it plays in the world.

For instance, Malta’s track record on civil liberties makes our nation a beacon of hope and equality across the globe. Being proudly patriotic today is being proud of what we have achieved as a nation in terms of equality.

Yes, more remains to be done, such as in the field of anti-racism, which we are doing, because of our 21st century, progressive patriotism.

What are we doing in terms of prevention? Late last year, the government launched a public consultation in preparation for a national action plan against racism and xenophobia.

This policy initiative is very much in line with what is being done at the European level, mainly through the European Commission’s anti-bacism strategy, launched by Commissioner Helena Dalli in September last year.

The human rights directorate within my ministry gathered rich input from individuals and organisations and, over the past months, has been engaged in further consultations with experts here and abroad to turn that input into a plan of action for the coming years. We are nearing the end of that process.

The directorate has already been heavily engaged in preparations for this robust and intersectional response to racism in our society, seeking partnerships, providing funding, training and knowledge as well as other resources.

A lot of good work by many has preceded this upcoming plan and we are grateful for it and have indeed learned from it.

To be successful, our approach to anti-racism requires a whole-of-society approach, so I can assure former and existing partners that we want to do this important work of equality together.

Our doors are open to all who share our values, in whatever sector, be it sport, culture, education, research or elsewhere. Mainstreaming anti-racism means the presence of anti-racist policy and services at every level of every corner of our society.

Truly, the colour of a person’s skin is and should always be of no more significance than the colour of his or her eyes.