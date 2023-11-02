Therese Bajada has been appointed chair of the Road Safety Council, succeeding Pierre Vella in the role.

The Transport Ministry said in a statement the transition comes at "a pivotal moment", as the government nears the completion of a legislative process to formally establish the council’s legal standing.

"A legal notice will introduce a robust legislative framework, setting a solid foundation for the council's operations and initiatives under the new leadership."

Bajada, a transport geographer with a PhD in Transport Studies from University College London, is a senior lecturer at the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Development.

Her research focuses on transport policy and planning, particularly in road safety, public transport and sustainable mobility.

Before entering academia in 2010, she served at Transport Malta, where she worked on road injury accident data and various national and regional projects.