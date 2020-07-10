Therese Comodini Cachia the MP nominated by colleagues to take over Adrian Delia’s role as opposition leader has come out against abortion in her first public comment since being nominated.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Friday, the human rights lawyer, declared that she is “not in favour of abortion. Is that clear enough?!”.

PN sources said the post was prompted by claims to the contrary being made on social media platforms by supporters of the embattled Delia.

"There were false rumours being spread about her by those with a political agenda," a party source said.

Comodini Cachia has been nominated to replace Delia by a group of 17 MPs who voted for a change in confidence vote.

Abortion is a hotly contested issue in the Maltese political arena, with many politicians fearing the public backlash of being perceived as holding a pro-choice position.

Last year both the Nationalist and Democratic parties had pledged to bring forward amendments to entrench Malta’s abortion ban into the constitution.

Labour leader Robert Abela has also announced that abortion will remain illegal as long as he is prime minister.

Malta is the only country in the EU that has a total ban on abortion in all circumstances.