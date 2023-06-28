A part of Marsascala’s St Thomas Bay is one of six beaches that have been officially recognised as dog-friendly.

A section of the popular southern beach will now be open to dogs and their owners throughout the day, following the announcement by Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo and Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Welfare Alicia Bugeja Said on Wednesday.

Apart from the St Thomas Bay site, Ir-Ramla ta’Wied Musa in Ċirkewwa, Ramlet it-Torri and Ramlet il-Qortin in Mellieħa, Il-Bajja tal-Qbajjar in Żebbug (Gozo) and Ras Il-Ħobz, Għajnsielem, also in Gozo, have also been declared dog-friendly.

There are now 16 beaches on the island (up from 10) where dog owners can take their four-legged friends to swim and cool off. Twelve of those sites are in Malta, with four in Gozo.

Dogs can also swim anywhere that is not a designated bathing area - unless a specific local council by-law prohibits it.

The government announcement follows complaints by Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina about the “severe lack” of dog-friendly beaches in the country.

In summer, dogs are banned from Blue Flag beaches, which are considered the highest-quality beaches, according to the International Blue Flag eco-label for Sustainable Development.

Dogs are also not allowed on any sandy beach, except for Imġiebaħ Bay in Selmun.

One dog cooling off on Wednesday at Marsascala's St Thomas Bay. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The six beaches were chosen following feedback from the Director of Environmental Health and all are a safe distance from existing swimming areas, according to Bugeja Said.

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo presented a list of the dog friendly swimming zones in Malta and Gozo. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Bugeja Said emphasised that only 10 per cent of St. Thomas Bay has been made dog-friendly.

She said the Environmental Health Department will monitor and carry out tests of the water in the dog-friendly beaches, to ensure water quality remains good.

Dog bins will be added to the selected beaches in the coming weeks to ensure the bays are kept clean.

Malta's dog-friendly beaches

Armier: Daħlet Ix-Xmajjar

Baħar Ic-Caħaq (Behind Splash and Fun)

Birżebbuġa: St Thomas Bay (southern section)

Cirkewwa: Ir-Ramla ta’Wied Musa

Kalkara: Rinella Bay

Marsascala: Zonqor Point

Marsaxlokk: Xatt is-Sajjieda

Sliema: Tigne Point

Selmun: Imġiebaħ Bay

Gozo's dog-friendly beaches

Għajnsielem: Ras Il-Ħobz

Għajnsielem: Trejqet Mgarr Ix-Xini

San Lawrenz: Il-Bajja tad-Dwejra

Żebbug: Il-Bajja tal-Qbajjar

Fines for breaking rules can top €4,500

Owners who take their dogs to beaches where pets are not allowed can be fined between €232 and €4,658, and are also liable to a six-month prison term. Upon a second conviction, the fine goes up to a minimum of €465 and a maximum of €11,646, and/or not less than two years imprisonment.