Robert Abela unveiled his new cabinet on Wednesday.

The cabinet will feature 17 ministers, not including the prime minister himself, and eight parliamentary secretaries, for a total of 25 members.

In a statement issued through the Office of the Prime Minister, Dr Abela highlighted three key changes: the decision to combine the environment and planning into one portfolio; introducing law enforcement as a named brief as part of the Home Affairs portfolio; and combining EU and Foreign Affairs into one portfolio.

The ministers and parliamentary secretaries will take their oaths of office on Wednesday afternoon.

Ministers

Robert Abela

Prime Minister

Previous role: Backbench MP



Robert Abela being sworn in as prime minister on Monday. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

Chris Fearne

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister

Previous role: Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister



Chris Fearne.



Evarist Bartolo

Foreign and EU Affairs Minister

Previous role: Education and Employment Minister



Evarist Bartolo.

Edward Zammit Lewis.

Previous role: Equality Minister



Edward Scicluna

Finance and Financial Services Minister

Previous role: Finance Minister



Edward Scicluna.



Silvio Schembri

Economy, Investment and Small Business Minister

Previous role: parliamentary secretary for financial services, digital economy and innovation



Silvio Schembri.



Julia Farrugia Portelli

Tourism Minister

Previous role: parliamentary secretary for reforms, citizenship and simplification of administrative processes



Julia Farrugia Portelli.



Michael Farrugia

Energy and Water Management Minister

Previous role: Home Affairs Minister



Michael Farrugia.



Owen Bonnici

Education and Employment Minister

Previous role: Justice, Culture and Local Government minister



Owen Bonnici.



Byron Camilleri

Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement Minister

Previous role: Labour Party whip



Byron Camilleri.



José Herrera

National Heritage, Arts and Local Government Minister

Previous role: Environment, Sustainable Development and Climate Change Minister



Jose Herrera.



Aaron Farrugia

Environment, Planning and Climate Change Minister

Previous role: Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds and Social Dialogue



Aaron Farrugia



Clint Camilleri

Agriculture, Fisheries, Animal Rights and Consumer Rights Minister

Previous role: Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights

Clint Camilleri.



Ian Borg

Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Minister

Previous role: Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Minister



Ian Borg.



Justyne Caruana

Gozo Minister

Previous role: Gozo Minister



Justyne Caruana.



Carmelo Abela

Minister for Sustainable Development, Social Dialogue within OPM

Previous role: Foreign Affairs and Trade Promotion Minister



Carmelo Abela.



Michael Falzon

Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity Minister

Previous role: Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity Minister

Michael Falzon.



Roderick Galdes

Minister for Social Accommodation

Previous role: parliamentary secretary for social accommodation



Roderick Galdes.

Parliamentary secretaries

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

Parliamentary secretary for EU Funds

Will report to: EU Affairs minister Evarist Bartolo

Clayton Bartolo

Parliamentary secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy

Will report to: Finance Minister Edward Scicluna

Clifton Grima

Parliamentary Secretary for Sports, Youth and Volunteering

Will report to: Education and Employment Minister Owen Bonnici

Chris Agius

Parliamentary Secretary for Lands and Construction

Will report to: Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg

Silvio Parnis

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing and Disability

Will report to: Family Minister Michael Falzon

Rosianne Cutajar

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reform

Will report to: Justice, Equality and Governance Minister Edward Zammit Lewis

Deo Debattista

Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Rights and Public Cleansing

Will report to: Agriculture, Fisheries and Consumer Rights Minister Clint Camilleri

Alex Muscat

Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Community

Will report to: Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri