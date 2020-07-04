The SUV segment is taking over when it comes to sales. People are flocking to four-wheel-drives in their thousands, while those that aren’t are choosing crossovers instead. It means that the humble saloon car is being left overlooked.

But that’s a shame, as it’s currently jam-packed with great contenders. Here, we take a look at some of the best on sale today.

BMW 3 Series

The 3 Series remains the go-to choice.

The recently updated 3 Series is sharper than ever but still comfortable and refined – it’s also available with a range of efficient engines. One of the best names in the saloon car business, the 3 Series has been the go-to option for many years.

This latest variant is spacious and practical, while a plug-in hybrid version – badged 330e – gives business users a low-cost option too.

Audi A4

The latest A4 boasts more tech than ever.

Audi’s A4 has always been a frontrunner in the class – this latest model is even better than ever thanks to a great interior. It’s that cabin which is the star of the show here, with clear displays and great attention to detail helping to make it a great place to spend time.

Again, refined engines help to create a serene and relaxing driving environment. This is a car which will happily trawl up and down the motorway without a moment’s hesitation.

Alfa Romeo Giulia

Interior revisions have been made to the Giulia (Alfa Romeo).

The Giulia is a saloon car for those who love to drive. Excellent steering and body control make this a dynamic contender. In fact, it’s the Giulia’s steering and handling which set it far apart from others here; even base-specification cars feel wonderfully involving to drive.

The cabin quality may be somewhat down on rivals in this list, but recent adjustments have made it more high-end.

Skoda Superb

(Skoda)

Want luxury and comfort without breaking the bank? The Skoda Superb is one of the best choices around. If spaciousness is what you’re after then the Superb has you covered, with an almost van-like boot giving plenty of storage options.

Like others here, there’s a plug-in hybrid version too, which will help to keep fuel bills down.

Volvo S60

Volvo’s S60 is sharper than ever.

The S60 takes everything people love about Volvo cars and brings it into a smaller package. It’s packed with tech, too. Introduced with only petrol and plug-in engines, the S60 does lack a diesel option – often seen as a must-have in this segment – but it makes up for this with powertrains which are impressively efficient.

The interior of the S60 is beautifully appointed too, while the large central infotainment screen is one of the best in the business.

Jaguar XE

The XE is smart and refined.

With sporty looks and handling, the XE is a dynamic saloon car option. It’s comfortable and refined, too. In fact, it’s only the Giulia which gives the XE a run for its money when it comes to driver involvement. That’s down to the Jaguar’s excellent steering and ride, which make it exceptionally good fun when the roads turn twisty.

It gets the standard saloon jobs done too though; at a cruise it’s quiet and easy to get along with, while a series of smooth petrol and diesel engines help complete the package.

Kia Stinger

The Stinger packs a serious punch.

The Stinger is a left-field choice here but with head-turning looks and a surprisingly punchy range of engines, it’s a solid one. The interior of the Kia is impressively well made with plenty of standard equipment and features turning the Stinger into a good-value prospect.

There’s also a performance-orientated V6 engine available – it turns the Stinger into a genuine performance machine.