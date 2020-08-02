The used market is inundated with convertibles. Let’s take a look at some of the best available today.

Mercedes-Benz SLK

The Mercedes SLK is a bread-and-butter convertible. An elegant metal folding hardtop makes it a little more comfortable during the winter months, yet opens up a world of possibilities when the weather improves. There have been several generations of SLK too, so there are plenty of used options out there.

The SLK uses a folding hardtop system.

There’s also a range-topping SLK 55 version, bringing some AMG-sourced hooliganism. In short, there’s something for everyone.

Porsche Boxster

When it comes to sharp handling and looks, the Boxster will undoubtedly be the choice for many. It’s an effortlessly good car, combining excellent driver involvement with the Porsche heritage that people love.

The Boxster is arguably one of the best-driving convertibles.

A myriad of generations mean there are vast swathes of used options too, so there’s likely to be a Boxster in budget for you.

BMW 3 Series convertible

If you want a convertible which you can use day in, day out, then the 3 Series Convertible from BMW will be a fine choice. Relatively spacious and practical, this convertible can do everything that the regular 3 Series can do, with the added drop-top bonus.

The 3 Series Convertible features a range of efficient yet powerful engines.

Higher-performance M3 Convertible versions are also for those who want a slightly more electrifying driving experience.

Audi A5 Convertible

Though it may not be the most exciting of options, the Audi A5 Convertible is a drop-top which will suit those who want a convertible to use every day – not just on sunny weekends. A rock-solid interior and a range of good engines mean it’s definitely a car you buy safe in the knowledge that it’ll be reliable for years to come.

The A5 Convertible is a great daily drop-top option.

There are also performance S5 versions for those who want a bit more punch.

Range Rover Evoque Convertible

If you fancy going on a slightly different tack, then Range Rover’s Evoque Convertible could be a great choice. One of the few go-anywhere drop-top SUVs around, it’s a quirky choice but a surprisingly admirable one.

The Evoque Convertible packs plenty of off-road tech.

It’s packed with off-road features which help to give the Evoque Convertible genuine ability in tricky conditions – something which can be achieved with the roof down.