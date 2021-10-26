Car makers often set out to put an emphasis on certain things. Some cars are aimed around performance, others practicality. But it’s actually harder to find a car that is focused on comfort these days, meaning that if you’re after the best possible ride quality from your next car, you do need to shop around.

Fortunately, there are certain models which have been designed with a focus on comfort and these are some of the best.

Skoda Octavia

Skoda has always had a bit of a knack for making comfortable cars and nowhere is this more evident than in the latest Octavia. Available in either hatch or estate bodystyles, the Octavia is a really good option for those people who want a practical car that is also comfortable.

Just remember to go for a non-sporty version, as these come with firmer suspension which puts an edge on the Octavia’s ride.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com