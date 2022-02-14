Need a bit of extra space but still want an EV? These are some of the ideal options.

The electric car segment is expanding at a fearsome rate, with all manner of battery-powered models hitting the market to take advantage of ever-increasing demand from buyers. This expansion also means that there’s plenty of choice.

But what if you want an electric car that brings practicality to the table? Fortunately, you’re well covered – so let’s take a look at some of the best options out there.

MG 5

If you’re after a conventional petrol or diesel car with plenty of space, an estate is usually a go-to choice. But oddly, there aren’t too many electric estates. The MG 5 took the title as the very first.

It’s a really impressive option, with a spacious and practical interior making it a great option for those who require a bit more room. Plus, it’ll return up to 250 miles from a single charge.

