It can be a hard thing to transport your dog safely and comfortably. Of course, ensuring that your dog remains relaxed and happy during the drive is important, which is why some cars are better at transporting our four-legged friends more than others.

So let’s take a look at some of the very best cars for the job. And remember, if a dog needs to travel in the car itself it must be properly restrained with a dog seatbelt or harness. It’s not a legal requirement, but it's always better to be safe.

BMW 3 Series Touring

The 3 Series Touring is a great all-rounder.

The 3 Series Touring has been a go-to option in this practical estate class for many years now, but it features a design element which raises it well above the competition in the dog-carrying department and that’s a split opening tailgate.

The rear of the car features a section of glass which can be opened independently of the boot as a whole. It means you can open part of the rear section without any fear of your dog – or dogs – rushing out.

Land Rover Discovery

The Discovery features loads of space and great off-road capability.

The Discovery is a real go-anywhere, do-anything SUV. Not only is it sublime to drive on road, but it’s brilliantly adept at handling difficult conditions too thanks to Land Rover’s legendary off-road ability.

However, it’s a great option for dog owners too. There’s a large boot, while Land Rover has a wide range of accessories designed to help keep pooch as happy as possible when on the move.

Skoda Superb Estate

The Superb features an impressively large boot.

Another excellent choice in the estate car segment, the Skoda Superb is not only a great load-lugger but also one of the best value cars on sale today given its excellent practicality and low running costs.

More importantly for this list, though, it has a large boot and a comfortable ride. The pair will both help to ensure that any dogs kept in the back will remain stress-free and comfortable.

Audi e-tron

The e-tron features an electric range of over 322 kilometres.

Given the surging popularity of EVs, we couldn’t miss an electric vehicle off from this line-up. Audi’s e-tron is a great option too, thanks to a low loading lip it’s not too tricky to get your dogs up and into the boot of the car. The cabin is spacious and comfortable too, which will help keep owners happy too.

Plus, with a range of more than 200 miles (322 kilometres) and a whisper-quiet powertrain, this is one of the most refined EVs on the market today.

Volkswagen Passat Estate

The Passat Estate is well made and comfortable.

The Passat is a refined, comfortable and well-made estate car from Volkswagen, packing plenty of high-end features in a model which doesn’t have to break the bank. There are even hybrid and four-wheel-drive versions for those who want lighter running costs or more capability in poorer conditions.

The boot is a good size too, while a low tailgate lip means that the dogs don’t have far to jump to get into the boot – ideal for when it’s rainy and you want to make a speedy getaway.

Dacia Duster

The Duster offers excellent value for money.

If you’re looking for a car with a solid and robust interior that’ll stand up to plenty of abuse, then look no further than the Dacia Duster. As one of the cheapest cars on sale in the UK it has the value that many people are after, yet with chunky looks and a reasonable amount of standard equipment, it’s not lacking in fun factor either.

It might be a little more on the compact side of things, but the Duster has more than enough room for dogs. Plus, if you’re thinking of taking your hounds off the beaten track then the four-wheel-drive Duster is impressively capable off-road.