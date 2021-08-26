The classic car world is a volatile one, that’s for sure. Though firm favourites like the Porsche 911 and BMW E30 3 Series continue to hold their values, we’ve recently seen huge increases in the prices of some slightly more ordinary vehicles.

It’s a reflection of the wider used car market, which is consistently on the rise as demand continues to spike. We’ve picked out some of the cars that are currently spiking in price – and they might not be the ones you expect.

Ford Focus RS (first generation)

Ford’s first-generation Focus really broke the mould for family hatchbacks, bringing quirky styling but – most importantly – a driving experience that outshone all of its competitors. Needless to say, it was expected that a performance-orientated version would deliver and, in the RS, it did.

With a punchy 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a five-speed gearbox, the RS was a truly exciting road car. Though initially a relatively low-cost car to buy, prices have recently skyrocketed.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com