It’s been more than a week since the report on the inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Gali­zia came out. Since the conclusions of the judges were damn­ing, this should have been a week of resignations. Instead: nothing. Business as usual.

In fact, watching TVM and One, you’d think that the report was a mere formality recording Malta’s successes. Therefore, I am using this Sunday space to list all the crooks referred to in the report. They are the reason why there is an acute culture of impunity; why Daphne was brutally assassinated; why today the FATF has greylisted Malta; why tomorrow, Malta’s economy will be in ruins.

These are the people who turned a blind eye and constantly obstructed the course of justice:

1. Joseph Muscat

The inquiry board holds former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat responsible for the assassination of Caruana Galizia. By unfailingly supporting his best mates Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi, despite their direct corrupt links to the Panama Papers and 17 Black, he fuelled the culture of impunity, which facilitated the rise of organised crime. Muscat’s pathetic response to the report was narcissistic, petty and had all the trademarks of someone clutching at straws by spinning deceit. He wants us all to believe that he’s the victim in the story. The fact is that Muscat is the perpetrator of his own choices. He is the number one reason why Daphne is dead.

2. Keith Schembri

Shh! We’re not meant to mention Muscat’s chief of staff anymore because, you know, he’s very, very ill. Well, since his very own wife is still going about town, launching new enterprises and giving her two pence about the FATF, we can certainly talk about his very, very corrupt, dealings. With all the PL candidates falling over their feet to distance themselves from him, need there be more doubt?

3. Konrad Mizzi

He has been off the radar for a while, successfully managing to stay low key and rubbing his hands in glee every time yet another scapegoat is offered as blood sacrifice and his name sinks a bit deeper into oblivion. Why has he not been prosecuted yet, I wonder! Are they dilly dallying because they know that, to save his skin, he’ll spill the beans on his former boss and that was not part of the deal Robert Abela made with Muscat for support of his prime ministerial candidature?

4. Chris Cardona

He was one of Muscat’s prime defenders, hindering justice and thwarting the truth like his next shag depended on it. He’s like a walking one-man Cluedo, with all clues leading to him. And, yet, the police keep looking the other way.

5. Edward Scicluna

As finance minister, he held the public purse strings and was personally responsible for every single euro of citizens’ money, which was used to fund all sorts of illicit money laundering projects. He is now the Governor of the Central Bank of Malta. How’s that for inspiring trust into our financial industry and ever getting off the grey list?

6. George Vella

He was Muscat’s prime defence in cabinet and actively supported and voted for crooks. Then, Muscat made him president and he now represents our state. Unlike other presidents of other countries, he has never found it in himself to visit Daphne’s assassination site in Bidnija. He preaches unity from his golden chair in San Anton Palace but still cares only about his Labour Party followers. His priority is not the nation he represents: Vella’s priority is himself and his political positioning.

7. Edward Zammit Lewis

Despite having the emotional intelligence of an infatuated love-struck teenager, he formed part of Muscat’s circle of trust. His loyalty never laid with the country or even with his own party followers but lay in his “friendship” with alleged murderer Yorgen Fenech on whom he had a crush and with whom he dined and wined. Today, this most ridiculous clown is Malta’s justice minister.

8. Angelo Farrugia

Last week, the Speaker of the House decreed that a parliamentary vote of no confidence in Zammit Lewis is not urgent. His definition of urgent is switching on the blue siren on his official car for everyone to make way when he’s going home for din-dins after a parliamentary session.

9. Owen Bonnici, Michael Farrugia, Evarist Bartolo, Justyne Caruana, José Herrera, Michael Falzon, Ian Borg.

They all formed part of Muscat’s cabinet and they all knew of and backed the corrupt web. They are still there today, sitting and simpering, getting paid from our taxes while Malta burns.

10. Robert Abela

Abela was Muscat’s legal advisor and he sat in for all cabinet meetings, dishing his lawyerly advice on all things corrupt. Above all, he was Muscat’s chosen heir, his “continuity candidate”. And now he pretends he’s a fresh page.

This is a list of delinquents of the first order. If this country is to ever see light at the end of the tunnel, they all have to resign. The Labour Party must promptly replace them with decent people of integrity.

And the police have to sweep in and start prosecuting. Only then will justice be served and this country can move on.

