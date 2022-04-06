Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has been given additional responsibilities for equality, civil liberties and minority rights in the new list of ministerial responsibilities published by the government on Wednesday.
Those areas previously fell within the remit of the Justice Ministry, along with 'good governance' which does not feature in the new list. Air Malta is also missing from the list, but sources confirmed that responsibility for this had been retained by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.
Consumer rights have been moved from the tourism portfolio to the new Ministry for Inclusion.
Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has been made responsible for public broadcasting, while Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri will continue to be responsible for the regulation of bird hunting, despite calls by conservationists for the responsibility to be assigned elsewhere.
Public broadcasting in the last legislature fell within the office of the prime minister and was handled by minister Carmelo Abela, who has not been given a cabinet post this time.
Abela’s new cabinet, announced last week, has one more minister than his previous one.
It is expected to have a further two more parliamentary secretaries added to it once casual elections and a gender quota mechanism for the election of women are completed in the coming days.
What are the ministers responsible for?
Prime Minister - Robert Abela
Cabinet Office
Internal Audit and Investigations
Public Administration
Institute for the Public Service
Information
Government Printing Press
Electoral Commission
Public Service Commission
Privatisation Unit
Social Dialogue
Industrial and Employment Relations
Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul will serve within the OPM.
Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry for Health - Chris Fearne
Health Services
Regulation and Standards
Occupational Health and Safety
Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government - Owen Bonnici
Cultural Heritage
Restoration
The Arts
Theatres
The Maltese Language
The National Archives
The National Library
Public broadcasting
Local government
Parliamentary Secretary for local government Alison Zerafa Civelli will serve within this ministry.
Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade - Ian Borg
Relations with Foreign and Commonwealth Countries
Relations with the European Union
EU Internal Coordination
Relations with International Organisations and Institutions
Commercial Diplomacy
Maltese Communities Abroad
International Trade and Cooperation
Trade Promotion
Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights - Michael Falzon
Social Policy
Family Policy
Child Policy
Social Security
Pensions
Solidarity Services
Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights - Anton Refalo
Rural Development
Agriculture
Horticulture
Plant Protection
Fisheries
Aquaculture
Food
Animal Welfare
Veterinary Services
Ministry for Social and Affordable Accommodation - Roderick Galdes
Social Housing
Affordable Housing
Rent
Housing Management and Embellishment
Ministry for the Economy, European Funds and Lands - Silvio Schembri
Industry
Industrial Parks and Hubs
Freeport
Government Investments
Small Businesses
Business Registry
Digital Economy
Artificial Intelligence
Communications
Lands & Lands Registry
Joint Office
Cooperatives
European Funds
Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonett will serve within this ministry.
Ministry for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations and Consumer Rights - Julia Farrugia Portelli
Inclusion
Persons with Disability
Care for Persons with Disability
Non-Governmental and Voluntary Organisations
Consumer Rights
Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects - Aaron Farrugia
Ports
Maritime Affairs
Coordination of Major Government Projects
Aviation
Internal Transport
Roads
Ministry for Gozo - Clint Camilleri
Gozo Affairs (excluding health and education)
Wild Birds Regulation
Ministry for Home Affairs, Security, Reforms and Equality - Byron Camilleri
Defence
Armed Forces
Police
Immigration
Aviation
Security
Correctional Services
Probation and Parole
Civil Protection
Critical Infrastructure
Equality, Civil Liberties, Minority Rights
Reforms
National Identity
Public Registry
Civil Registry
ID Cards
Passports
Monitoring of the Promotion of the Residence and Visa Programme
Citizenship
Expatriate Affairs
Central Visa Unit
Communities
Ministry for Tourism - Clayton Bartolo
Tourism
Tourism Studies
Film Industry
Public Cleansing and Maintenance
Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise - Miriam Dalli
Climate Change Policy
Environmental and Resources Policy
Waste Management Strategy
Environmental Projects
Marine Protected Areas
Natura 2000
Nature Parks
Urban Embellishment
Urban Landscaping
Afforestation
Development of Alternative Energy Sources
Energy Policy
Water Policy
Energy and Water Services
Enterprises
Schemes and Support
Sustainable Development
Parks, Countryside and Valley Management
Ministry for Finance and Employment - Clyde Caruana
Economic Policy
Fiscal Policy
Budget Office
The Treasury
Inland Revenue
Indirect Taxation
Customs and Excise
Contracts
Statistics
Relations with Central Bank of Malta
Financial Services
Employment and Training
Oil Exploration
Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation - Clifton Grima
Childcare and Early Education
Compulsory Education
Higher Education (including MCAST)
Life-long Learning
Examinations
Sport and Sport Complexes
Youth
Research and Innovation
Science and Technology
Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation Keith Azzopardi Tanti will serve within this ministry.
Ministry for Public Works and Planning - Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi
Public Works
Manufacturing and Services
Development
Planning
Construction
Ministry for Justice - Jonathan Attard
Courts of Justice
Attorney General’s Office
State Advocate’s Office
Notary to Government
Data Protection
Freedom of Information
Ministry for Active Ageing - Jo-Etienne Abela
Elderly Community
Care Homes for the Elderly
