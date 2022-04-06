Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has been given additional responsibilities for equality, civil liberties and minority rights in the new list of ministerial responsibilities published by the government on Wednesday.

Those areas previously fell within the remit of the Justice Ministry, along with 'good governance' which does not feature in the new list. Air Malta is also missing from the list, but sources confirmed that responsibility for this had been retained by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

Consumer rights have been moved from the tourism portfolio to the new Ministry for Inclusion.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has been made responsible for public broadcasting, while Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri will continue to be responsible for the regulation of bird hunting, despite calls by conservationists for the responsibility to be assigned elsewhere.

Public broadcasting in the last legislature fell within the office of the prime minister and was handled by minister Carmelo Abela, who has not been given a cabinet post this time.

Abela’s new cabinet, announced last week, has one more minister than his previous one.

It is expected to have a further two more parliamentary secretaries added to it once casual elections and a gender quota mechanism for the election of women are completed in the coming days.

Robert Abela's full cabinet so far.

What are the ministers responsible for?

Prime Minister - Robert Abela

Cabinet Office

Internal Audit and Investigations

Public Administration

Institute for the Public Service

Information

Government Printing Press

Electoral Commission

Public Service Commission

Privatisation Unit

Social Dialogue

Industrial and Employment Relations

Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul will serve within the OPM.

Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry for Health - Chris Fearne

Health Services

Regulation and Standards

Occupational Health and Safety

Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government - Owen Bonnici

Cultural Heritage

Restoration

The Arts

Theatres

The Maltese Language

The National Archives

The National Library

Public broadcasting

Local government

Parliamentary Secretary for local government Alison Zerafa Civelli will serve within this ministry.

Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade - Ian Borg

Relations with Foreign and Commonwealth Countries

Relations with the European Union

EU Internal Coordination

Relations with International Organisations and Institutions

Commercial Diplomacy

Maltese Communities Abroad

International Trade and Cooperation

Trade Promotion

Ministry for Social Policy and Children’s Rights - Michael Falzon

Social Policy

Family Policy

Child Policy

Social Security

Pensions

Solidarity Services

Ministry for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights - Anton Refalo

Rural Development

Agriculture

Horticulture

Plant Protection

Fisheries

Aquaculture

Food

Animal Welfare

Veterinary Services

Ministry for Social and Affordable Accommodation - Roderick Galdes

Social Housing

Affordable Housing

Rent

Housing Management and Embellishment

Ministry for the Economy, European Funds and Lands - Silvio Schembri

Industry

Industrial Parks and Hubs

Freeport

Government Investments

Small Businesses

Business Registry

Digital Economy

Artificial Intelligence

Communications

Lands & Lands Registry

Joint Office

Cooperatives

European Funds

Parliamentary Secretary for EU Funds Chris Bonett will serve within this ministry.

Ministry for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations and Consumer Rights - Julia Farrugia Portelli

Inclusion

Persons with Disability

Care for Persons with Disability

Non-Governmental and Voluntary Organisations

Consumer Rights

Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects - Aaron Farrugia

Ports

Maritime Affairs

Coordination of Major Government Projects

Aviation

Internal Transport

Roads

Ministry for Gozo - Clint Camilleri

Gozo Affairs (excluding health and education)

Wild Birds Regulation

Ministry for Home Affairs, Security, Reforms and Equality - Byron Camilleri

Defence

Armed Forces

Police

Immigration

Aviation

Security

Correctional Services

Probation and Parole

Civil Protection

Critical Infrastructure

Equality, Civil Liberties, Minority Rights

Reforms

National Identity

Public Registry

Civil Registry

ID Cards

Passports

Monitoring of the Promotion of the Residence and Visa Programme

Citizenship

Expatriate Affairs

Central Visa Unit

Communities

Ministry for Tourism - Clayton Bartolo

Tourism

Tourism Studies

Film Industry

Public Cleansing and Maintenance

Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise - Miriam Dalli

Climate Change Policy

Environmental and Resources Policy

Waste Management Strategy

Environmental Projects

Marine Protected Areas

Natura 2000

Nature Parks

Urban Embellishment

Urban Landscaping

Afforestation

Development of Alternative Energy Sources

Energy Policy

Water Policy

Energy and Water Services

Enterprises

Schemes and Support

Sustainable Development

Parks, Countryside and Valley Management

Ministry for Finance and Employment - Clyde Caruana

Economic Policy

Fiscal Policy

Budget Office

The Treasury

Inland Revenue

Indirect Taxation

Customs and Excise

Contracts

Statistics

Relations with Central Bank of Malta

Financial Services

Employment and Training

Oil Exploration

Ministry for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation - Clifton Grima

Childcare and Early Education

Compulsory Education

Higher Education (including MCAST)

Life-long Learning

Examinations

Sport and Sport Complexes

Youth

Research and Innovation

Science and Technology

Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation Keith Azzopardi Tanti will serve within this ministry.

Ministry for Public Works and Planning - Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

Public Works

Manufacturing and Services

Development

Planning

Construction

Ministry for Justice - Jonathan Attard

Courts of Justice

Attorney General’s Office

State Advocate’s Office

Notary to Government

Data Protection

Freedom of Information

Ministry for Active Ageing - Jo-Etienne Abela

Elderly Community

Care Homes for the Elderly