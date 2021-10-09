A diabetic alert dog, a horse that helps children with autism and a cat that overcame paralysis are a few of the winners of Malta’s first Animal Awards.

The awards were presented by Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina and the prime minister’s wife, Lydia Abela on Monday evening, celebrating World Animal Day.

The ministry received 781 submissions for the 20 categories, 10 dedicated to humans and 10 to animals.

The Animal Honours Awards were created to shine a light on positive stories about animals and animal lovers and to raise awareness on animal welfare issues.

The Pet of the Year Award went to Olaf the cat.

Olaf the cat dressed for the Awards Night. Photo: Miriam Borg Debrincat

At just five weeks old, Olaf began to experience several health problems, including seizures and ended up paralysed. After weeks of vet visits, physiotherapy and acupuncture, Olaf’s seizures stopped and he has regained some form of mobility.

“We have six other cats, so Olaf is the lucky number seven,” Olaf’s owner, Miriam Borg Debrincat, told Times of Malta.

She said that through acupuncture, physiotherapy and love, Olaf gets stronger every day.

“He is such a warrior and he deserved the award for his determination, courage and bravery, even after suffering so much.”

Therapeutic horse Shylo was crowned the ‘Most Intelligent Animal’. Shylo, described as a kind and patient horse that loves children, provides hippotherapy service for children and adults with autism and special needs.

The ‘Service Dog’ award went to Yukiko, who is the trusty service dog for Alexandra, a 12-year-old girl with diabetes. Yukiko is trained to detect and warn Alexandra every time her blood sugar levels are low.

Peter, the popular Customs hound, won the ‘Animal in Uniform’ award. In less than three years of service, Peter bagged 84 positive hits, 27 of which were cash seizures, detecting €598,859 in undeclared cash.

Peter the Customs sniffer dog.

‘Bravest Pet’ went to Misty, a four-year-old black and white cat. Earlier this year, Misty suffered an accident that left her with an open wound and a dangling hind leg, which had to be amputated.

“Months after the accident, Misty now lives a happy life, running, climbing and playing like any other healthy cat,” her owner, Jolene Borg Camilleri, said.

Misty the cat was awarded for bravery.

Other categories included Adopted Pet of the Year, Farm Animal, Funniest Animal, Shelter Animal most deserving of a home and Favourite Feathered Friend.

The RMJ’s Horse Rescue, which nursed back to life 10-month-old foal, Baby, won ‘Best Voluntary Organisation’. Run by Corinne Farrugia, the NGO provides a safe environment for over 70 horses and is the country’s only horse rescue sanctuary.

RMJ’s Horse Rescue shelter was named voluntary organisation of the year.

Eleven-year-old Luke Mifsud was awarded ‘Best Young Person Animal Lover’. He was described as a person with a deep love for animals who carries a special connection with his pets. Joining him at the ceremony was his pet rabbit, Crissy, who is also a source of therapy for him.

Luke Mifsud receives his award.

Romina Frendo, a lecturer by profession and a long-time animal activist, was applauded as ‘Best Volunteer’. Frendo helps take care of stray cats and works with local councils on various animal welfare projects.

Other ‘human categories’ included best veterinarian, best farmer, best person in uniform, best journalist, best educator, best local council and best pet-friendly catering establishment.

Athlete Fabio Spiteri was awarded for being the second person to cycle around the Sicilian coast in less than two days, raising funds for animal shelters.

Jake Vella was also awarded a special prize for completing a 100km swim challenge to raise funds for abandoned animals.

Go to agrikoltura.gov.mt to find out more about the winners.