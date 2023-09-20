As a homeowner, investing in a home tool kit is a small yet excellent investment that will help you handle any day-to-day work around your house. From putting together a piece of brand-new furniture to minor fixing and home improvement jobs that may involve plumbing, electrical and other DIY projects, having the right tools is essential.

But where do you start to set up your home tool kit? Don’t worry, you don’t need to get all the tools available out there. Just having the main ones is a good start, and it can save you both time and money. In this article, we’ll be listing the top must-have tools every home needs which can easily be found in tools and accessories shops around Malta and Gozo.

Measuring tape

Start any kind of job with solid foundations – accurate measurements!

Start any kind of job with solid foundations – accurate measurements! If you’ve begun something with the wrong measurements, it’s most likely that your project will be a flop. Owning a good measuring tape will not cost you a lot of money and will give you accurate and fast measurements before starting to hang new curtains or placing a gigantic sofa in your living room. Whether it’s to measure the height, length or width, a measuring tape gives you the measurements you need in either inches or centimetres which are typically printed in extra large and bold fonts for easy reading. For added convenience, you can find measuring tapes in various lengths.

A set of pliers

Since pliers can be used in multiple ways these tools are handy to include in your home tool kit for any DIY and more complex work in the house. Pliers can be used for bending, gripping, compressing and cutting different types of materials. From handling water pipes, fittings or electrical wires, to manoeuvring objects that need to be handled with extra strength and grip, there is a wide variety of pliers on the market. These include slip-joint pliers, tongue-and-groove pliers and needle-nose pliers among others. What’s important to keep in mind is that you look for a set of pliers with a good ergonomic design to make it easy for you to work with even in tight spaces.

Cordless drill set

While it may be a bit pricier than the other tools so far, most jobs cannot be done without a good-quality cordless drill. The power and functionality you get from a cordless drill make it crucial for you to use in all kinds of projects. Be it furniture assembling, mounting lighting fixtures, or preparing holes in the wall to attach picture frames or heavier objects, having a standard cordless drill set is your go-to choice. Purchasing a drill set gives you the advantage of having bits in different sizes according to the type of screws you need to drill into walls, wood or metal. A cordless drill is a versatile power tool that you can easily use anywhere without the need to think about whether or not you might trip on its power cord. Typically, drills also come with an LED light that lights exactly onto the spot where you’re drilling. Just always make sure that the drill’s battery is fully charged or that you have an extra one ready for replacement.

A set of screwdrivers

With the endless types of screws you find today, you must have a set of screwdrivers on hand if you want to always be prepared. Screwdriver sets are very useful especially when it comes to dealing with assembling a piece of furniture that needs mounting with different screw heads. You can opt for a set with different individual screwdrivers or simply choose one with interchangeable heads. Both screwdriver types give you flexibility of use according to the type of screw you wish to tighten. From giving a quick fix to your kitchen drawer to simply opening up a new bucket of paint, owning a set of screwdrivers gives you a myriad of instant solutions when you need them.

Hammer

No tool kit is complete without a trusty hammer. Whether you need to put on a frame, upholster, pull out a nail or demolish a small structure, a hammer can be useful for a variety of tasks. Although you can find a wide choice of hammer types, each designed for a specific task, you can start with a standard claw hammer that features a wood handle for a lightweight and practical option.

With these must-have tools mentioned above your DIY home tool kit can be given life in no time – and you can try organising them in a toolbox for a simpler life. Consider also having a sturdy step stool and basic protective wear, such as safety gloves, at home, for complete safety.

