Due to the pandemic, various industries have been put into hiatus. As a result, so many businesses have closed down permanently while some are struggling to stay afloat. However, the situation will change, and things will certainly get better. After the pandemic, especially in 2021, there are some industries that are highly likely to flourish – here are some of them.

1. Online gaming

Making money online is a real thing, and it is no surprise that many gaming companies made a fortune from online gamers considering that there are so many places available to play games online. Gamers on platforms like Twitch have also seen a significant increase in their viewers with battle blockbusters like Fortnite and Esports being as popular as ever.



Since the world has been digitalised even more this year, the e-gaming and gambling industry is likely going to flourish in 2021. You can discover a new list of providers at CasinoViking UK that are already in place to welcome new customers with lucrative welcome offers and other promotions.

2. Analytics and big data

Data and analytics are buzzwords for a good reason. Across all sectors, the big data industry is already doing great. Today, at least all established businesses apply big data’s principles. This includes human resources to marketing.

In 2018, it was estimated that analytics and big data industry was worth $166 billion and is highly likely to grow in 2021 after the virus has been fully contained. According to experts, unless a company embraces the data-oriented marketplace, they might lose their competitive edge.

3. Online meeting platforms

Today, companies are compelled to let some of their workers operate from home. There is a good chance that this kind of flexibility will increase with a higher margin in the future. Most workers have spent at least one year operating from home, and have created perfect work spaces in the comfort of their homes.

Such individuals, even after the pandemic, might prefer to remain at home while still remaining productive. By the end of 2021, it is believed that at least 50 per cent of employees will be operating from home, which will be a huge boost for the online meeting platforms.

4. Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity has always been a huge business. However, due to the transition to sophisticated digital tools like virtual meetings exposes data to threats such as hacking. The coronavirus, for instance, has shown to be one of the most devastating threats to cybersecurity. This is because scammers have found a way to take advantage of the world’s uncertainty to the virus.

In the UK, for instance, spam e-mail campaigns have become quite popular. Most hacking attacks have also been launched against individuals working from home. Since hackers have become savvy to vulnerabilities related to working from home, the world is going to need cybersecurity more than ever.

5. Online teaching

Within the past few months, parents have been compelled to become teachers. This is because the world had to shut down in order to contain the spread of the virus. This paved way to online learning resources that some parents had to take advantage of so that their children could keep learning during the lockdown.

China was quite lucky since the online teaching thing was already being made a tradition. They used AI, and in some instances, they replaced real-life teachers with sophisticated systems to enhance the learning process. As such, online teaching is going to thrive in 2021 and beyond.

6. Healthcare for the ageing

The healthcare industry is changing fast since medical information is being moved from health facilities into our homes, fashion, and pockets. In 2021, it is predicted that health trackers will account for 90 per cent of employee wellness plans. AI has also been shown to be effective when it comes to diagnosing various medical complications and devising the best treatment plans.

In 2021, as baby boomers reach the retirement age, they will need the best medical care. This implies that there will be an increase in the level of demand for improved medical care, and it will be mostly done in homes. According to the United Nations, in 2050, there will be at least 2.1 billion people at the age of 60 globally.

Final thoughts

The pandemic has caused many businesses to accumulate losses and even close down. However, those who took the right steps to mitigate the situation are still making some profits, even if not so much. The truth is, the pandemic will go away, and when it does, the industries mentioned above will thrive and make a lot of money. Thus, you should have a plan to invest at least in one of them.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.