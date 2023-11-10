The government has published a list of 54 medicines that saw "a substantial" price drop following discussions with pharmaceutical distributors.

Times of Malta is informed some of the medicines are on the government's formulary list, while others are bought by patients from private pharmacies.

In a statement, the Active Ageing and Consumer Rights ministries said 10 of the medicines were generic ones that were new to the local market.

The Prime Minister announced the drop in prices on Tuesday when he was replying to the Opposition leader's reaction to the government's budget plans for 2024.

He said he was tabling a list in parliament detailing a drop in prices of 54 medicines.

Among others, the price of glucophage - a medicine prescribed to diabetes patients - will see its price slashed by over half: a drop of €13.45.

Similarly, ezetrol - consumed by people suffering from high cholesterol - will see a 20% drop in its price, the equivalent of €9.58.