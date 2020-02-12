The frontman of Maltese rap group Il-Lapes has turned shocking stories ex-girlfriends told him about abusive relationships into a song about domestic violence.

“Riflessjoni [Reflection]” from rapper Claude Agius and featuring the voice of X-Factor finalist Petra, tells the story of an abusive relationship in which a woman is mentally and physically abused by her boyfriend.

Claude Agius with Olesya Rolishenko in the music video. Photo: Myles Azzopardi

“He’s telling her do her makeup, he’s telling her she’s ugly and she needs to fit in with all the other girls,” he says.

Agius portrays the person in the mirror reminding the woman that she is beautiful and does not need to hide herself behind a mask of make-up.

“You don't need all that make up on/your character alone shows you're beautiful/you don't need to wear a mask [m' hemmx bżonn dik il-pasta kollha/xorta ssaħħar lil-kulħadd/ b' dak il-karattru m' hemmx bżonn tilbes maskra],” he sings.

Agius said that he started producing the song in January last year, based on the stories of abusive relationships that he was told by girls that he had been in relationships with.

“I went out with one or two girls who told me that they had been physically or mentally abused. They told me that their previous boyfriends had called them ugly. These men are just insecure that these girls would leave them for someone else,” he said.

“I was hearing their pain and learning about how disruptive it was on their lives”.

Co-performer Petra also brings her own experience of domestic violence to the song.

Petra had come fourth in the first edition of the Maltese X-Factor. During her audition she moved the judges by opening up about her own experience of being in an abusive relationship.

“She brings this beautiful voice to the song. It’s the type of voice that has pain and softness in it,” Agius said.

Reception to the song has been very positive and powerful, he added.

Petra, the X-Factor finalist from last year and domestic violence survivor. Photo: CNG Photography

“Women that hear it break down in tears. Men have also been listening to it and they have been telling me how good it was,” he said.

The rapper is no stranger to writing songs about problems in Malta, with his appearance on stage during an anti-corruption protest having also made headlines.

Agius had always planned on releasing Riflessjoni and its music video on Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14.

“It was pure coincidence that we would be releasing this song just as the country reacts to the death of Chantelle Chetcuti,” he said.

The mother-of-two died after being stabbed at least five times in the head last week, allegedly by her former long-time partner Justin Borg. Mr Borg, who has pleaded not guilty to murder charges, is believed to have confronted the woman in a bar after learning she was having a drink with another man.

Ms Chetcuti had previously filed a police report about domestic violence against Mr Borg.