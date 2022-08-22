The record of Maltese clubs in the UEFA Women’s Champions League might reflect the struggle of the local teams when matching up with other European sides at international level.

In fact, in 36 outings only on three occasions did a Maltese club managed to record a positive result with Birkirkara being the only side to secure a victory.

There is still plenty of improvement to be done to help Maltese clubs improve in the women’s game but the recent showings of the national team selections and Birkirkara in their latest Champions League participations are very encouraging.

