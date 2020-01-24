The 11th edition of the President’s Fun Run is being held on Sunday.

Originally planned to be held on November 24, the run had to be postponed because of the weather.

The run will again have four starting points - Rabat, Paola, the University of Malta and Santa Venera.

Runners will leave from Rabat while those who opt to walk to the finishing line in Valletta can choose to leave from the three other locations. Participants will leave their chosen location at around 10am and should be on site by 9.15am.

The roads to be affected by the Rabat route are the entrance to Mdina, the bus terminus, Saqqajja Hill, Mdina Riad, Triq iz-Żagħfran, Triq in-Nutar Zarb, Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Triq P Xuereb, Triq Mountbatten and Triq Joe Gasan towards Blata l-Bajda.

Those to be affected by the Paola route are Paola Square, Valletta Road, Paola Hill, DePaule Avenue, Sare’ Roundabout, Triq il-Baċir, Dock 7, Triq Chester, Prince Albert, Triq il-Biċċerija, Xatt il-Mollijiet, Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa, Triq Patri Feliċjan Bilocca, Triq Diċembru 13, and Triq Żerafa towards Blata l-Bajda.

The university route will affect Triq Mgr Carmelo Zammit, Triq l-Imħallef Paolo Debono, Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, Ix-Xatt tal-Imsida, Triq Marina and Triq l-Indipendenza towards Blata l-Bajda.



The Santa Venera route will affect Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp towards Blata l-Bajda.



The four routes will meet at Triq Nazzjonali in Blata l-Bajda and continue together to Triq Sant’Anna, Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir, Vjal Re Dwardu and il-Funtana tat-Tritoni in Floriana from where they will head towards Triq ir-Repubblika, with the run finishing in St George’s Square.



The run will be preceded by Mass at the University Chapel at 9am.

The organisers recommended the use of public transport. They said all those wearing a fun run t-shirt will be able to board buses free of charge.