Ten monuments and buildings across Malta will undergo works after being selected as part of a restoration scheme run by the National Heritage Ministry.

Those to be restored in the €500,000 scheme are:

Lion's Column, Valletta;

Round Water Tower, Ħamrun;

Rabat Church Parvis;

Chapel of the Birth of Mary, Lija;

Saint Publius Statue, Floriana;

Dejma Cross Qormi;

Statue of Our Lady, Balzan;

Msida's Għajn tal-Ħasselin;

Chapel of Our Lady of Divine Grace, Marsa; and

Oratory of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Mosta

Msida's public wash house (Għajn Tal-Ħasselin) is undergoing restoration. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

National Heritage Minister Jose Herrera said the scheme opened to local government in October last year and while 15 local councils were shortlisted, only 10 were selected.

In the last five years, 29 buildings and monuments have been restored as part of the wider project, he said.

Herrera said the preservation of heritage was particularly important because of its economic value and he hoped to extend resources in the future to be able to fund more works of this kind.

"Resources are stretched since there is a great demand for this work which is important not only to ensure the population can continue to enjoy our local heritage, but because it brings tourists here," he said.