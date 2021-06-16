Malta was recently represented at two high-level international Paralympic competitions in the para swimming and para athletics disciplines respectively.

On the para swimming front, Exiles SC para swimmer Maja Theuma competed at the World Para Swimming European Open Championships, which took place on the island of Madeira, Portugal last May.

The competition saw around 380 athletes from 47 nations in action at the Penteada Swimming Pools Complex in the island’s capital, Funchal.

Theuma participated in the 100m freestyle S6 and the 50m freestyle S6.

Competing in the 100m freestyle S6, she stopped the clock at a time of 2:21.99, this being her fastest swim in 2021.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta