Nationalist MP Kevin Cutajar on Friday thanked all those who expressed solidarity with him following a post on social media ridiculing him for his disability.

A blind lawyer, Cutajar was co-opted to Parliament in 2019 taking up the seat vacated by David Stellini.

He had said at the time that the PN's decision was proof that one's abilities could overcome any disabilities.

In a post on Facebook following the social media attack, Cutajar said: “I would have expected that in 2021, we are mature enough to criticise the argument and not the person. It is clear that who made the comment did not find anything to criticise in my arguments.”

He said the comments made will not discourage him from continuing to advance in life and work so that people who, like him, suffered from a disability would not continue to face such stupid treatment.

The attacks have been condemned by the Nationalist and Labour parties and also by, among others, Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Labour MP Oliver Scicluna, who before being coopted to Parliament used to head the National Commission for Persons with a disability.

Expressing solidarity with Cutajar, the PN encouraged the authorities to take all necessary action for such behaviour not to be repeated.

In another statement, the Labour Party condemned the behaviour "without reservations".

It said that no one should use another's disability for fun and noted ongoing public consultation for amendments in the Criminal Code to make such behaviour a crime.



