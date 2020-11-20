Today is World Children’s Day. A day to celebrate the power of children to change the world. The day where we commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. A day to envisage a better future for every child.

UNICEF clearly states that “all children have the right to go to school and learn, regardless of who they are, where they live or how much money their family has”.

This statement fits in perfectly with the work of the Ministry for Education and Employment. Their dedication stands out, especially during this period of restrictions brought about by the international effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the months where our schools were closed at the end of the last academic year, we made sure that education continued and swiftly provided an alternative, through the use of information technology and resources contained in the Teleskola site.

We helped ease the digital divide by providing free internet connections, laptops and tablets to children from vulnerable families, while continuing with the free provision of lunches to the same families. A number of private enterprises and individuals contributed towards the buying of tablets for children hailing from vulnerable families. I, too, contributed financially towards the cause.

Once the last academic year ended, we immediately started working towards the new one. After the inevitable abrupt closure of our schools, their reopening was put high on the ministry’s agenda. We all agreed that the best possible education that a child can have is in class with his or her dedicated educators and we immediately sought to work to achieve this – to reopen all educational institutions and schools and to sustain their reopening through careful planning.

We started with the reopening of the childcare centres and then Skola­Sajf successfully opened its doors.

Afterwards, we conducted the SEC revision classes and continued with successfully providing a safe atmosphere for students to sit for their MATSEC and SEC exams.

When our known ‘normality’ was challenged by a stronger spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we soldiered on with our determination and resolve, carefully carving a way forward so that our children are not deprived of a proper education.

We helped ease the digital divide by providing free internet connections, laptops and tablets to children from vulnerable families - Owen Bonnici

Once the local health authorities published their protocol for the re-opening of schools after consultation with the WHO, we implemented more than 50 measures to curb and combat as much as possible the potential transmission of COVID-19 in the classrooms. The end result was the provision of a strong investment, which, so far, amounts to a total of €26 million, so that our schools could be opened according to the protocols.

Next year, another €12 million are expected to be spent on recurring costs in view of the protocols. We will not let anything hinder us where investment in education – investment in our children – is concerned.

Schools have successfully reopened and, after more than a month, our educators have attracted the respect of a wide section of our population for their exemplary adherence to the health protocols. As a minister, I am proud of each and every one of them. As a parent, I am grateful to them for providing our children with the best education possible through these challenging times.

The last months, however, were not only about COVID-19 and protocols. Investment in our children’s future, to enable them to get the best returns for their efforts during their school life, is an ongoing commitment. Take the measures highlighted in the budget for 2021, which, up to now, will go down in history as the largest budget ever allocated to the education and employment sector.

In total, the budget for the year 2021 will see an increase of €65 million, without taking into account European funds. A key priority in this sector will be infrastructure projects.

With COVID-19 and all, this year we completed the construction of a bridge at the Ħamrun secondary (former Liceo) with an investment of €0.5 million; we unveiled the completion of the middle school block at the Żejtun secondary school (part of a €5 million project); and, more importantly, brought to fruition the beautiful Qawra primary school project with another investment of €13 million. In the forthcoming weeks we will complete the total refurbishment project of another block at the Żejtun secondary school and the full renovation of the historic School of Art, in Valletta.

The year 2021 will be characterised by more infrastructural works in education. Works are ongoing for the construction of a new primary school in Msida and a new primary school in Victoria: a total investment of €24 million.

Two other projects that will be given a boost during the coming year are those of the extension and major works on the primary school of St George, in Qormi and of the secondary school in Santa Luċija respectively. These two projects will be carried out at a total investment of about another €15 million.

Other major works will kick off in Nadur and Għaxaq.

The tertiary sector will also benefit from numerous projects both at the University of Malta and MCAST, which will take those two institutions to the next level. In particular, I look forward to the completion of the MCAST campus, which will, undoubtedly, turn our prime vocational institution into one of the most beautiful educational institutions in the Mediterranean.

When dealing with our children’s future, we will not let any hurdles stop us. Our children’s future is a priority. They deserve the best.

Owen Bonnici is Minister of Education.