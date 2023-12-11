When Kate Stevens saw the commotion outside at the end of a narrow road in Gozo, she knew she had to put her former nursing background to good use.

A man was on the ground, seemingly unconscious, and the people around him appeared to be in a panic.

It was shortly after the British woman opened her restaurant in St George’s Square, Victoria. Realising something was wrong, she rushed to the scene and saw Tony Buttigieg, aged 71, appearing to be suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Another person had stopped to help and turned him on his side, but Stevens noticed he was starting to turn blue and urged those present to help turn him on his back.

Working as a healthcare assistant in the UK for more than two decades before she moved to Gozo, Stevens knew first aid well and could pick up signs of ill health quickly.

“But I had never done anything like this in such a dramatic fashion,” she told Times of Malta.

She checked for a pulse and there was none. “It meant I had about seven or eight minutes to resuscitate him before the brain would have started to die.”

The 59-year-old performed CPR as best as she could.

CPR is hard work as chest compressions must be very firm and her rheumatoid arthritis did not help. But it was enough to keep the victim’s body alive until the ambulance arrived. As soon as they did, paramedics used a defibrillator, and he was rushed to hospital.

“I don’t know how I even managed to do all of that. Adrenaline takes over you in that moment,” she said. “But it hit me very hard afterwards, when everyone was gone and I walked back to the restaurant and began to realise what had just happened.”

Stevens thought Buttigieg had not made it, until three weeks later when his friend went to her restaurant and surprised her with the news that he was alive and well.

“He found me in the kitchen and said, ‘I’ve come to thank you, you saved Tony’s life’.”

Doctors later informed the patient that had Stevens not intervened that day, he would have died.

Stevens lived most of her life in the UK before moving to Gozo seven years ago and she had never met Buttigieg before.

Since that incident last spring, the two have struck a friendship. Reunited in better circumstances, her biggest satisfaction comes from meeting Buttigieg at the square, close to that restaurant, and seeing a smile on his face.

“I feel so happy whenever I see him,” she said.

Buttigieg said: “I am so grateful to Kate and the people who came to my rescue. I owe my life to them because if it weren’t for Kate and the others, I would have died.

“One doctor told me I was medically dead, but God had other plans for me. I was really lucky. I also want to thank ambulance paramedics who knew exactly what to do in such a timely manner to keep me alive until we arrived at hospital.”

Stevens says everyone should have a basic knowledge of first aid and it would be better if children learned it at school.

“Even if you do it badly, at least you’re doing something. It will probably help, because time is of the essence in situations of life and death.

“You just have to know what to look out for, what to do, how to stop bleeding, for example. Sometimes, all you have to do to save a person’s life is simply tilt their head.”

Pride of Gozo awards

Stevens’s brave deed landed her a nomination in the Pride of Gozo Awards – an annual event that recognises Gozo residents who go out of their way to make their community a better place.

The organisers – the Rotary Club of Gozo – are asking the public to nominate more Gozo residents who deserve acknowledgment for a selfless deed done this year.

Almost a year ago, seven Gozitan residents were awarded for their achievements in the first edition of the awards.

Awards for young person of the year, volunteer of the year, neighbour of the year, professional of the year and business of the year, among others, are all up for grabs in this year’s edition.

“These awards provide a much-needed dose of positivity in our community to recognise the work of unsung heroes who go out of their way to help others,” Rotary Club president Johanna Marks said.

“From professionals such as doctors and nurses to an individual who may have been looking after a needy neighbour for many years.”

The second edition of the awards will be held early next year. The awards are sponsored by the Gozo Ministry in association with Times of Malta.

Anyone can nominate any Gozo resident by sending an e-mail on secretary@rotarygozo.org, describing why they think the individual deserves the award. Nominations are open until December 22.