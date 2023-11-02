Employers are facing a recruitment market where job listings barely get notices and some candidates do not even bother to show up for interviews, a business conference was told on Thursday.

Mariella Galea, the head of Human Resources at Michele Peresso Group told a conference by the Chamber of SMEs about the challenges her company faces to fill job vacancies.

In a survey by the chamber last week, employers named sourcing employees as the greatest challenge their business were facing at the moment.

“We source new employees with great difficulty and hardly receive any interest in vacancies at all,” Galea said, adding that among the candidates who do apply, the majority are third-country nationals.

“We take great care to try not source employees from abroad and focus on locals. We have a rigorous recruitment process with the aim of finding the right person for the role,” she continued.

“But sometimes even if we get that far, there are applicants who simply don’t turn up for the interview, without so much as an email or a phone call to say they cannot make it. Even basic manners have vanished.”

Galea's employer tries to address turnover by working on the company culture and leadership, acknowledging that employees are looking at more than just a salary to keep them in a job.

“It’s natural for people to want to leave, but at the moment, starting a team from scratch is a real feat.”

The event was also addressed by Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia who was asked about ME's efforts to tackle employee and skills shortages in Maltese industries.

Farrugia said skills shortage was a result of shortage of unemployed people who could be trained. While overall the low unemployment numbers were a good thing, there were repercussions such as not having the required number of people to be employed by growing industries.

“I think we need to look at the way we want our economy to go forward and decide on strategic investment in new sectors where we want to see our economy grow.”

The agency, he said was currently focusing on creating higher-value jobs that require less manpower, while in the long term, the government must ensure there are enough people to take up these newly created jobs. This, he added, included schemes that fund training and further education.

Mark Mallia, who heads the country’s citizenship and identity management agency Identità, meanwhile urged employers to focus on finding the right candidate for the job rather than recruiting people from overseas in large numbers.

In recent months, the government introduced measures that seek to discourage people from employing third-country nationals in certain sectors.

In July, new rules for Y-plate cab drivers required drivers from outside the EU having to obtain a Maltese driving license before obtaining or renewing their permit to work as light passenger vehicle drivers.

Last month the government also announced that non-EU workers seeking to work in the tourism and hospitality industry will need to undergo mandatory training at ITS in order to obtain a skills card.