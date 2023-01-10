An engineer has described how he was attacked with a hammer in a violent mugging as he waited at a bus stop in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Akhil George was at the Bombi bus stop on Triq Diċembru Tlettax, a busy interchange used by many commuters wanting to get to or from the south of Malta.

However, the 30-year-old said that as he waited at the empty bus stop at 4.15am, a man approached him to ask if he could borrow his phone to make a call. George refused and the man left.

Soon afterwards, the victim, who is from India, says he was struck in the back of the head by what he believes was a hammer. Two other men came in front of him and beat him, he said.

"They hit my knees and hands with the hammer before stealing my phone and running off," he said. They left him lying on the ground, he said.

George says that he was hit by a hammer

A Transport Malta driver soon noticed George’s state and promptly called the emergency services. Police and an ambulance were soon on the scene.

Times of Malta spoke to Akhil George in between tests at Mater Dei Hospital, which include a CT scan and x-rays.

“I still feel dizzy and that I am almost losing consciousness sometimes,” George said from the emergency room.

Police are yet to determine the gravity of George's injuries

Police confirmed that they received a report about the incident at 4.30am and investigations are ongoing.

At the time of writing police were still waiting for a medical report detailing the gravity of George’s injuries.

The attack has also been reported on Indian news sites.