Rosanne Scerri tested positive for COVID-19 just days before she went into labour. And when her daughter, Tiffany, was born, the midwife held her up for just a few seconds before whisking her away.

“I’m still traumatised by the experience,” Rosanne recalls, three months on.

She is one of 33 mothers to have been separated from their babies immediately after birth under strict Mater Dei Hospital conditions designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But campaigners and expectant mothers want the policy to stop, arguing that it goes against World Health Organisation guidelines that advocate contact between a COVID mother and her child.

When Rosanne tested positive for the virus, her first move was to consult a lawyer, who told her he could help contest the separation policy. But the more she thought about it, the more confused she became.

“I depended on the staff there and started to feel guilty about the possibility of passing the virus on to my baby, so I decided not to go ahead with legal action.”

When her waters broke, she was secluded in a ward with a single midwife, while a doctor communicated through a speaker. “It was a tough birth,” she said. Complications arose quickly: her baby’s heart rate fell and she ended up having an emergency C-section.

“They showed me my daughter for two seconds and then she was gone. I wanted my mother, who had tested negative, to take care of her but they wouldn’t allow it.”

The next few days were “a living hell”, she said.

While one of the midwives accompanying her daughter in quarantine sent her lots of pictures and videos, the second one on shift didn’t.

As well as worrying about the well-being of her daughter, the isolated mother was in excruciating pain. Pumping breast milk was also proving impossible, she said.

“It’s science. I was separated from my baby so the milk didn’t flow and they had to feed her with formula.”

Rosanne tested negative only a day after giving birth and was reunited with her daughter after the second negative result.

Asymptomatic, and with no other person in her household testing positive, she believes hers was a false positive and wishes she had been retested.

It was I who told her to take her away – I didn’t want her to catch the virus

While she is thankful that the separation was short and Tiffany has settled in well, the experience has left her angry.

“There should have been someone explaining the pros and cons and I should have been able to make a decision depending on what I had been informed. ‘Għal ġid tat-tifla’ (in the best interest of the child) was all I heard.”

Ministry defends practice

The health ministry has defended the protocol of separating mothers from their newborns, saying it is “suited to the local context” and in line with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

However, while the CDC recommends the temporary separation of COVID-19, it also gives mothers the choice not to be separated.

"At present time, it appears that the risk of a newborn contracting COVID-19 from the mother is low, but the risk nonetheless exists," a health ministry spokeswoman said. She said authorities were balancing the needs of mothers, their babies, other babies and the safety of healthcare workers at Mater Dei.

"These considerations by necessity must form the basis of any management pathway designed to minimize the risk of viral transmission to the new born infant in Mater Dei Hospital."

Not all mothers who have been separated from their newborns are against the policy, however.

Throughout the pandemic WHO has repeatedly stated the importance of COVID-19 mothers and their newborns maintaing close contact.

Daniela Testa said she encouraged her midwife to take her newborn daughter away because she didn’t want the baby to contract the virus.

Daniela and her husband both tested positive for COVID-19, a result which came as a shock to the couple, who had taken precautions by staying at home and sanitising anything that came into the house.

While it was upsetting to learn she would have to be separated from her child, she tried to have a positive attitude.

“Giulia had come after years of trying for a baby,” she said. “We had waited all that time and now we were going to have to wait that little bit longer to hold her. had I taken things badly, I would really have gone gaga.”

When the day came last October and Daniela’s waters broke, she was taken to Mater Dei by ambulance and accompanied by one midwife in full protective clothing.

“It was like a scene out of (reality TV series) Grande Frattello,” she laughed referring to the camera and microphone, which the midwife was using to communicate with other medics outside.

Giulia was born after a short labour, which her father witnessed via WhatsApp.

“The midwife was very understanding and asked me whether I wanted to see the baby for a few minutes longer. “It was I who told her to take her away – I didn’t want her to catch the virus.”

Going home without Giulia wasn’t easy, Daniela said, but the photos and the videos the midwives sent each day helped.

“I would joke about it and say we wanted her to be independent so we had sent her for a live-in.

“You have to be open to whatever comes along, especially when you don’t have control over the situation.”

Daniela pumped milk but since there is little knowledge over whether COVID-19 can be transferred through breast milk, she decided not to give it to Giulia, she said.

Finally, six days and two negative tests later she was able to take Giulia home. “It felt like we were robbing a baby from the hospital,” she laughed.

“We took her home and I held her properly for the first time on the sofa and thought: ‘finally you’re ours’.”

Any concerns about the two bonding disappeared very quickly as Giulia had no problem breastfeeding and settled in well.

Asked whether, given WHO guidelines, COVID-19 mothers should be given the choice to room in with their baby, Daniela said people don’t always take responsible decisions.

“I have full faith in decisions taken by the health authorities in this matter,” she said.

“You need to take the whole situation into consideration, including the safety of the staff handling the baby. If Mater Dei collapses we’ve had it.”