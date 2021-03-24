Malta’s parliament is potentially hosting criminals and the country’s prime minister is acting as though nothing is wrong, Opposition leader Bernard Grech told parliament on Wednesday.

“People just want us to be a normal country. That’s all they ask of us,” Grech told MPs. “We need to end this charade. The time for controlling minds is over. This country deserves better.”

In an impassioned speech, the PN leader slammed the Labour government for its alleged links to organised crime.

“Parliament may be hosting criminals,” he said as he looked around the House.

“Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela promised us a bright future. But they sold us a dream and gave us a nightmare. They not only stole millions, they stole Malta’s soul,” he said. “They cheated you.”

Self-confessed killer Vince Muscat has confirmed under oath that a sitting minister was involved in a major crime and Alfred Degiorgio, who stands accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, is seeking a presidential pardon in exchange for information linking a current minister to a major crime and a former minister to Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has said that he will leave investigation up to the police and argued that Muscat did not name the minister he was referring to.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Grech noted that Abela had not even bothered to challenge his ministers about the allegations.

The past week’s developments, he said, showed that the country’s highest institutions were being run by criminals.

“I understand the sense of betrayal many are feeling,” he said, saying that despite having spent years criticising the Labour government, “even I was shocked.”

Grech touched upon the arrest and prosecution of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, who stands accused of corruption, money laundering, forgery and other crimes.

Grech was careful to note that Schembri was innocent until proven guilty, but said that the government and prime minister could not take any credit for his prosecution.

“If it was up to them, they would continue to protect the criminals,” Grech said.

He noted that former PN MP and minister Giovanna Debono and her husband had had their names dragged through the mud following corruption allegations, while Labour MPs were the ones cheating the system. Tony Debono was acquitted of charges on Wednesday.

Grech urged president George Vella to “put some sense into politics”, saying that the head of state had the respect of people from across the political spectrum. The PN leader also had a message for Labour voters.

“You voted for a better life, but your own party tricked you. Be brave, move away from the blue and red extremes, let us give this country another chance,” Grech said.