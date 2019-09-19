There are some things guaranteed to make me laugh out loud. Any episode of Fawlty Towers, a Jimmy Carr stand-up routine and just about every sentence ever written by Douglas Adams are all prime examples.

Well, you can add another one to that list: those people who are suggesting the Premier League title race is essentially over after just five games. And believe me, I’ve heard that a lot over the last few days.

Admittedly, it is looking good for Liverpool now they’ve opened a five-point gap over Manchester City with barely a month of the season gone. And Jürgen Klopp’s morale will be further boosted by the news that the central defender cupboard at the Etihad is being operated by Old Mother Hubbard.

So yes, the cookie is most definitely crumbling in Liverpool’s favour at the moment and they are definitely in the driving seat.

But believing we already know who will be crowned champions next May is borderline insanity. English football is littered with examples of top-of-the-table teams throwing away insurmountable leads (isn’t it, Newcastle fans?).

Yes, Liverpool only lost one game last season and, if they were to repeat that sort of form from this point on that could secure them their first title since football was played in black and white.

But it is still incredibly naive to even contemplate the possibility that the title race is done and dusted.

At the time of writing there are 33 games left this season and that is an awful lot of football to get through and a very long time to hold on to a five-point lead.

Both the top two will have to contend with injuries, suspensions, loss of player form, fixture congestion and all sorts of other problems over the next eight months; each and every one of them potentially season defining.

And what about the other teams towards the top? Surely they will have something to say about the season ending in mid-September? Fair enough, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are hardly setting the world alight right now, but there is time for one or more of them to play themselves into a hot run of form.

As I said, Liverpool are in pole position and have taken a handy lead going into the first corner. But there is a long race ahead that will be full of twists and turns and it’s far too early to be calling it.

Some people are not just counting their chickens before they’ve hatched but before the hens have even started squatting.

Coming over to my side

When I first voiced my fears that the video assistant referee (VAR) system would have a negative effect on football, many people mocked me for being an old-fashioned technophobe.

And it’s true that I am a bit of a traditionalist when it comes to sport.

But as the weeks and months go by with VAR now an integral part of most top-level football, I am finding a lot of those people who dismissed my fears are now starting to agree with me.

We have introduced technology for the sole purpose of cleaning up football which is actually just creating its own world of controversy.

The system may be picking up on miniscule offside decisions (which goes against the very spirit of football, in my opinion) but it is still spectacularly failing to clear up the very errors it was introduced to eliminate.

You only have to look at the penalty incident in Liverpool’s game against Napoli last Tuesday where the home player was clearly looking for a penalty and was pretty much on his way down before contact was made.

That the referee decided to award the penalty is just about understandable. But that the VAR team, having rewatched the incident, decided to leave the decision alone is mind-boggling.

I would imagine their excuse is that the penalty decision was not a clear and obvious mistake. I would argue that it was, because there had to be enough doubt not to award a ‘game changing’ penalty in a Champions League match.

As Klopp said after the game, wherever there are humans involved in a system there are going to be errors. And his observation just infuriates me more because it is precisely the point I have been trying to make from the word go.

If VAR is merely going to compound an error by placing another error on top of it then why bother with it in the first place? We are just adding another, even more controversial layer to a situation that doesn’t need extra oil pouring on the fire.

A couple of days ago I got a message from a close friend of mine who was one of those who ridiculed my anti-VAR stance when I first took it. After watching the system in action in the Premier League, he has swapped sides: “I hate to admit it but you were right about VAR. It’s not making football any better. Get rid.”

And that’s the truth.

The football authorities either need to find a way to make it work properly (I can’t see that being possible when human error and personal interpretation are always going to be an issue) or remove it now before the fans become accustomed to and accepting of technology that will always fail because the human element can never be entirely removed.

