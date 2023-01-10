A court heard on Tuesday how a murder victim's mother felt that two lives had actually been snatched away from her, since she blamed the murder for her husband's subsequent fatal cancer.

Sion Grech was found dead in a Marsa field after having suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim's mother, Anna Grech died some years ago, but testimony she had given in 2013 in the compilation of evidence against Ismael Habesh and Faical Mohouachi was heard in court on Tuesday during the second day of the murder trial of the two men.

Grech had explained that she had had a very close relationship with Sion and sensed something was wrong when she did not get the usual daily phone call.

The badly decomposed body of the victim, who worked as a prostitute in Marsa, was discovered by investigators in a field near an HSBC bank branch, days after Grech had filed a missing person report. Sion had been stabbed more than 17 times in the neck and chest.

Grech's testimony was read out by the prosecution while family members followed from the gallery. One woman wiped away tears, visibly moved as that testimony was read out.

Sion’s mother had told the court how Sion used to call her every day to check on her.

“How are you, Ma?” she would be asked.

So when a night and a day passed and she heard nothing, she began to worry, sensing that “something must have happened.”

She relayed her worries to her husband and went to Siġġiewi police station to file a report.

She also handed out notices about Sion, “in every place” in case someone had any news about her.

Then days later, her sister called, informing her that Sion had been found.

But she was in for a shock as her sister went on, telling her that Sion had been found dead in a field.

“Then we went there and I collapsed….I never saw him again, not even at the mortuary,” the mother testified.

Her husband had seen the corpse and “got such a shock that he developed stomach cancer and passed away…So they took two [lives] away from me, not one,” the woman had explained.

“He [Sion] was all cut up, 19 stab wounds,” she added.

The victim’s mother had also spoken about Sion's, explaining that he was “gay.”

She had identified Ismael [Habesh] in the courtroom, explaining that the accused and Sion had been in a relationship for some eight months before he went missing.

“They were together as man and woman,” the witness had said, adding that she and her husband did not like Ismael much and only let him into their home once, “because of their son”, on a rainy day.

But Sion loved Habesh and wanted to be with him, she explained.

Grech used the pronouns she/her. Given that she was murdered years before the Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics Act of 2015, she is listed in legal documents as a male named Simon. Previous court reports stated that she was also known as Simone.

One of the accused turned up at victim's home

Two days after Sion went missing, Habesh had turned up at the couple’s home asking after her.

Grech's husband had told him to go with him to police headquarters.

But she had no idea what happened afterwards, the mother had finished off.

Her husband had said nothing else, even because he knew that she was upset at the time.

The trial continues this afternoon.

AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Abigail Caruana Vella are prosecuting.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila are counsel to Habesh.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace is counsel to Mohouachi.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto is appearing parte civile.

More to follow.