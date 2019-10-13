Smash-hit musical We Will Rock You makes its local debut this weekend, featuring a stellar cast of local and West End talent. Jo Caruana chats to the inimitable Tezara Saliba, who is taking on the role of Oz.

We Will Rock You burst on to the West End stage in May 2002 and instantly made headlines. I can still remember the first time I watched it later that year, and was mesmerised. It was everything a great musical should be and more, and it literally left its audiences buzzing.

Now, for the first time ever, We Will Rock You is opening in Malta, with top local company FM Theatre having acquired the coveted rights to perform it. It will open this weekend and run for five shows, starring local talents including Tezara Saliba, Michela Agius, Edward Mercieca, David Ellul, and Francesco Nicodeme, alongside top West End performers Katie Paine and Jordan Carr, who were flown in from the UK especially.

“We Will Rock You is such an iconic musical,” says Saliba, who has been cast in the much-loved role of Oz. “I love rock music – and I really, really love good old school rock music, so combining that with all the spectacle of a musical is so exciting. The songs are all fantastic and really well-placed in the storyline, so everything comes together beautifully.”

Based around the greatest hits of the legendary British rock band Queen, and with its book by Blackadder writer Ben Elton, We Will Rock You was one of the most popular musicals in West End history. It became an audience favourite, and was longest-running musical at the Dominion Theatre, celebrating its tenth anniversary on May 14, 2012.

Wear flat shoes, as you’re going to want to rock!

“We Will Rock You has enthralled the world’s audiences across six continents with many of the band’s iconic songs including Radio Gaga, Somebody To Love, Bohemian Rhapsody and – of course – We Will Rock You,” continues Saliba. “Now, for the first time, audiences can see it here in Malta at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, and I am thrilled to be a part of that.”

Originally planned as jukebox musical with Queen’s songs, the show was going to present a biographical story of Freddie Mercury. But in 2000 the producers had a change of plan and, instead, Elton was brought on board to create an original story that would capture the spirit of much of their music. He worked closely with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor to incorporate Queen’s songs into the script and came up with a fun, futuristic tale.

Elton has since stated that he was in part inspired by the computer-controlled dystopia of the science-fiction film The Matrix – a fact that audiences may well appreciate. Whatever it is worked, as the musical went on to win the Olivier Audience Award for Most Popular Show, the WhatsonStage.com Best New Musical Award, and the Theatregoers’ Choice Best New Musical Award, among others.

The story itself is set in a distant future where earth is named Planet Mall, all inhabitants must dress, think and act the same, and where musical instruments are forbidden. Using the framework of Queen’s classic songs, a small group of Bohemians rebel against the system, and fight to restore free thought, fashion, and, most of all, music.

“We’ve been in rehearsal for months now and the show is really coming together,” Saliba continues. “The songs aren’t easy and they took a lot of work, but our vocal coach Analise Cassar, along with musical director Kris Spiteri and director Chris Gatt, has done a great job of teaching us all the harmonies and fine tuning all the minor details. Now when I hear everything together I am in awe.

“As for my own personal favourite moment, that would have to be getting to sing No One But You (Only The Good Die Young). It’s such a moving song and a very emotional tribute to Freddie. I feel very lucky to get to tell that part of the story as Oz.”

And this certainly isn’t just a show for Queen fans, but is written in such a way so that everyone will be able to follow the story and fall in love with the music. “Oh it is so much fun,” Saliba enthuses. “It’s going to get loud and be crazy, but it’s also got so much heart! My advice? Wear flat shoes, as you’re going to want to rock!”

We Will Rock You is produced by FM Theatre Productions, with performances at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta on October 18 at 8pm, October 19 at 2.30pm and 8pm, and October 20 at 2.30pm and 8pm. Tickets are available online.

