An application to extend the Pergola Hotel in Mellieħa by three floors has raised privacy concerns among neighbours.

The four-star hotel, situated between Triq Snajjin, Triq Adenau and Triq Dun Franġisk Sciberras, is proposing the addition of fifth, sixth and seventh levels to its premises, giving it 72 more rooms, a rooftop garden and a swimming pool.

Guests and hotel staff will be able to see directly onto our terrace and property - Residents

In an objection to the Planning Authority (PA), two residents of Triq Snajjin said their third-floor apartment would be directly opposite the proposed swimming pool and roof garden.

“The increase in the height of the Pergola will affect our right to enjoy our property by blocking natural light,” they said.

“Guests and hotel staff will be able to see directly onto our terrace and property, violating our right to privacy, while increased noise from guests and smells from cooking will make spending time on our terrace or living area unpleasant.”

The planning application to raise the height of the Pergola Hotel and Spa. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The building works and proposed extension would have a negative effect on the traffic situation in the narrow road while, overall, the development would negatively affect the value of their property, they also argued.

Pensioner Derek Pretty, who bought his Mellieħa apartment to retire in six years ago, said in another objection that he had chosen the home to enjoy uninterrupted views, which would be spoiled by the Pergola extension.

'I will lose all my views'

“I now enjoy the simple things in life and every day from my balcony I see the beautiful Mellieħa church, Għadira Bay, Comino, Gozo and the sea,” he said.

“If the Pergola extends its floors, I will lose all of my views, as well as having hotel rooms approximately 10 metres away from my balcony and looking straight into my living room.

“I will have no privacy.”

There would also be an impact on the parking situation, Pretty added.

'Noise and chaos for months on end'

Objector Anne Vella Bonello said the application showed little consideration for the residents of the area and its approval would pave the way for more buildings of that size.

Furthermore, “unlike the owners of the hotel, residents will have to endure the noise and chaos at all times of the day and night” as well as the “nightmare of living with construction work for months on end”.

Maltese-American Elizabeth-Anne Steward, who stays in Mellieħa frequently, said the extension would reduce the tranquil character of the village.

The development would dominate the skyline and set a precedent for further development in the area.

“Inevitably, there will be more tourists, more traffic, more dust, more jackhammers and one less bastion of peace and tranquillity,” Steward said.