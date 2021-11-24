Liverpool dented Porto’s bid to qualify for the Champions League last 16 as Thiago Alcantara’s first goal since May inspired a 2-0 win on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp’s side had already booked their place in the knockout stages as Group B winners, but they did not rest on their laurels at Anfield.
Thiago has endured a difficult time with Liverpool, struggling to recapture the form that made him a Champions League winner at Bayern Munich.
